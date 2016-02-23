Edition:
Waiting in the wings

Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Hillary Clinton is seen before she speaks at a "Women for Hillary" meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Bernie Sanders waits in his bus before heading in to speak at a town hall campaign event in Maquoketa, Iowa January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Jeb Bush waits to speak at a campaign event at the Greasewood Flats Ranch in Carroll, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Ben Carson waits before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
John Kasich waits backstage while being introduced at the New Hampshire Education Summit in Londonderry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Bernie Sanders listens to his introduction backstage as he waits to speak at Iowa State University as a part of the Iowa State University Presidential Caucus Series in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Ted Cruz (L) and Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wait to speak at a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
John Kasich stands backstage during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Donald Trump waits in the hallway before addressing the overflow crowd at a campaign rally at a high school in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Bernie Sanders waits to walk in the Veteran's Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
