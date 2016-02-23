Waiting in the wings
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Hillary Clinton is seen before she speaks at a "Women for Hillary" meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Bernie Sanders waits in his bus before heading in to speak at a town hall campaign event in Maquoketa, Iowa January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Jeb Bush waits to speak at a campaign event at the Greasewood Flats Ranch in Carroll, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Carson waits before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich waits backstage while being introduced at the New Hampshire Education Summit in Londonderry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Bernie Sanders listens to his introduction backstage as he waits to speak at Iowa State University as a part of the Iowa State University Presidential Caucus Series in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz (L) and Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wait to speak at a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
John Kasich stands backstage during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump waits in the hallway before addressing the overflow crowd at a campaign rally at a high school in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders waits to walk in the Veteran's Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Boris Johnson and David Cameron
A look at the relationship between Boris Johnson and David Cameron. The London mayor threw his weight behind the campaign to leave the European Union, dealing a...
The rise of Rubio
Marco Rubio's ascent from Florida house speaker to presidential candidate.
Laying eyes on Trump
The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Migrants contained
A migrant shelter made from containers is meant to be a replacement for the "jungle" camp near Calais, France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.