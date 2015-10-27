Waiting to cross
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrant listens to music from her mobil telephone as she waits to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A child sits on a wooden pallet holding its soft toy as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant man holds a baby inside a refugee camp as refugees and migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A waiter serves a pizza to a group of migrants waiting at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A humanitarian volunteer tries to help migrants as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child is carried by a migrant after Slovenian police officers used a pepper spray as a crowd of migrants attempted to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015....more
A migrant girl waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Men walk into a tent as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant wrapped in a blanket holds a child sitting inside a tent as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees and migrants warm themselves around a fire as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
