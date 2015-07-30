Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 4:01pm BST

Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
3 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Close
4 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to attendees at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to attendees at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to attendees at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a dollar bill as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a dollar bill as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a dollar bill as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
9 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 16
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in...more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker listens to his introduction before speaking to the 42nd annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council in San Diego, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker listens to his introduction before speaking to the 42nd annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council in San Diego, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker listens to his introduction before speaking to the 42nd annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council in San Diego, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle boots as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle boots as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle boots as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
14 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 16
A worker sets up for the campaign kickoff rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Waukesha, Wisconsin July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker sets up for the campaign kickoff rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Waukesha, Wisconsin July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A worker sets up for the campaign kickoff rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Waukesha, Wisconsin July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
The killing of Cecil the lion

The killing of Cecil the lion

Next Slideshows

The killing of Cecil the lion

The killing of Cecil the lion

Outrage follows the killing of Zimbabwe's famous lion by a Minnesota dentist.

30 Jul 2015
Migrant crisis in Calais

Migrant crisis in Calais

Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...

29 Jul 2015
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

29 Jul 2015
California's dry farms

California's dry farms

California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought that has cost its farm sector billions, and prompted the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in...

29 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures