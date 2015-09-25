Edition:
Walking above the earth

Guillaume Rolland of France stands on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. European best slackliners compete on six different lines ranging from 45 metres (148 ft) to 495 metres (1,624 ft). The 495 metres (1,624 ft) line if completed, will be the world record. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Competitors stand on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Alex Schultz of Germany walk on a line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Friedi Kuehni of Germany walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Samuel Volery of Switzerland falls on the 495-metre (1,624 ft) line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Oliver Ross of Austria walks blindfolded on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Samuel Volery of Switzerland walks on the 495-metre (1,624 ft) line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Competitors stand on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Alex Schultz of Germany (L) and Samuel Volery of Switzerland walk on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Guillaume Rolland of France walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
