Edition:
United Kingdom

Walking over Niagara Falls

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 7
Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 7
Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 7
Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 7
Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (

Close
5 / 7
Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
6 / 7
Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Saturday, June 16, 2012

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
7 / 7

Walking over Niagara Falls

Walking over Niagara Falls Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

All Collections

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

4:10pm GMT

Battle in the streets of Mosul

All Collections

Battle in the streets of Mosul

3:00pm GMT

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

2:10pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:31pm GMT

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

All Collections

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

12:51pm GMT

Australia from above

All Collections

Australia from above

12:25pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:20am GMT

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

View More Slideshows »