Walking over the Grand Canyon

<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable rigged 1,400 feet across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

1 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

3 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

4 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

5 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

6 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda gives a thumbs-up sign as he nears the end, after walking across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

7 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

8 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda arrives for a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

9 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda gestures during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

10 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda smiles during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

11 / 11
