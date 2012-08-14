Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 14, 2012 | 5:40pm BST

Wall Street sees stars

<p>Actor Robert Pattinson walks on the trading floor after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Actor Robert Pattinson walks on the trading floor after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Actor Robert Pattinson walks on the trading floor after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 16
<p>Actors Jon Hamm and Christina Hendricks from the series Mad Men smile while visiting the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actors Jon Hamm and Christina Hendricks from the series Mad Men smile while visiting the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Actors Jon Hamm and Christina Hendricks from the series Mad Men smile while visiting the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 16
<p>"The Expendables" cast member Terry Crews poses after taking off his shirt with cast mates Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

"The Expendables" cast member Terry Crews poses after taking off his shirt with cast mates Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

"The Expendables" cast member Terry Crews poses after taking off his shirt with cast mates Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 16
<p>Actor Elijah Wood poses on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Actor Elijah Wood poses on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Actor Elijah Wood poses on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 16
<p>Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model Bar Refaeli tours the trading floor with other models just before ringing the closing bell, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model Bar Refaeli tours the trading floor with other models just before ringing the closing bell, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model Bar Refaeli tours the trading floor with other models just before ringing the closing bell, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 16
<p>Actress Hilary Duff at the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the opening bell, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Hilary Duff at the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the opening bell, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Actress Hilary Duff at the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the opening bell, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 16
<p>Actress Mandy Moore walks through the Barclay's kiosk as traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Actress Mandy Moore walks through the Barclay's kiosk as traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Actress Mandy Moore walks through the Barclay's kiosk as traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 16
<p>Sean "Diddy" Combs talks to the press on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 3, 2006. REUTERS/Seth Wenig</p>

Sean "Diddy" Combs talks to the press on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 3, 2006. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Sean "Diddy" Combs talks to the press on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 3, 2006. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Close
8 / 16
<p>Singer Usher poses for photographers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singer Usher poses for photographers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Singer Usher poses for photographers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 16
<p>Tennis player Anna Kournikova picks up a phone on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Tennis player Anna Kournikova picks up a phone on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Tennis player Anna Kournikova picks up a phone on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 16
<p>Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi of the "Jersey Shore" looks at a screen at a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi of the "Jersey Shore" looks at a screen at a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi of the "Jersey Shore" looks at a screen at a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
11 / 16
<p>U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan autographs a ball on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan autographs a ball on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan autographs a ball on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 16
<p>Musician Dee Snyder of the band "Twisted Sister" talks with traders as he visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Musician Dee Snyder of the band "Twisted Sister" talks with traders as he visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Musician Dee Snyder of the band "Twisted Sister" talks with traders as he visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 16
<p>The Minions from "Despicable Me" discuss stock tips with traders Frank Masiello (L), and John Santiago at the New York Stock Exchange, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Diane Bondareff/Handout</p>

The Minions from "Despicable Me" discuss stock tips with traders Frank Masiello (L), and John Santiago at the New York Stock Exchange, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Diane Bondareff/Handout

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

The Minions from "Despicable Me" discuss stock tips with traders Frank Masiello (L), and John Santiago at the New York Stock Exchange, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Diane Bondareff/Handout

Close
14 / 16
<p>Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Crystal Renn (L-R), Irina Shayk, Jessica Gomes, Nina Agdal and Michelle Vawer pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Crystal Renn (L-R), Irina Shayk, Jessica Gomes, Nina Agdal and Michelle Vawer pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Crystal Renn (L-R), Irina Shayk, Jessica Gomes, Nina Agdal and Michelle Vawer pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 16
<p>Musician Gene Simmons smiles on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Musician Gene Simmons smiles on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, August 14, 2012

Musician Gene Simmons smiles on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Jennifer Aniston engaged

Jennifer Aniston engaged

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick