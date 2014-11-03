Wallenda walks over Chicago
Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River as a plane flys past.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Spectators watch daredevil Nik Wallenda walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves after completing his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves before walking along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
