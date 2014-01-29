Walls of water
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Giant waves crash over onlookers washing them off the sea wall of Cape Town's Kalk Bay harbour, August 27, 2005. The two men were later rescued as storms created waves of an estimated nine meters. REUTERS/Philip Massie
Giant waves crash over onlookers washing them off the sea wall of Cape Town's Kalk Bay harbour, August 27, 2005. The two men were later rescued as storms created waves of an estimated nine meters. REUTERS/Philip Massie
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West
A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Waves crash against the sea front in Wimereux as strong winds battered northern France, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Waves crash against the sea front in Wimereux as strong winds battered northern France, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man watches stormy seas in strong winds as waves crash on the harbor wall at Brighton marina in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man watches stormy seas in strong winds as waves crash on the harbor wall at Brighton marina in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Waves crash against the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Dawlish in Devon, southwest England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Waves crash against the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Dawlish in Devon, southwest England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People look at waves crashing against a pier during a storm named Christian that battered France at Boulogne sur Mer, northern France, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People look at waves crashing against a pier during a storm named Christian that battered France at Boulogne sur Mer, northern France, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille, France, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille, France, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A wave crashes into the Pornic fishing harbor protecting wall as an autumn storms hits western France, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A wave crashes into the Pornic fishing harbor protecting wall as an autumn storms hits western France, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbor in Chennai, India, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbor in Chennai, India, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A man walks as high waves hit the beach and the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southeastern France, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A man walks as high waves hit the beach and the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southeastern France, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. Qiantang river is one of the few places in the world where the tidal...more
Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. Qiantang river is one of the few places in the world where the tidal phenomenon occurs, when an incoming tide forms a wave that travels up a river against the direction of the river's current. The Chinese characters on the wall read "A moment of carelessness, a lifetime of pain." REUTERS/China Daily
Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Rita passes near Cuba, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Rita passes near Cuba, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen patrol as waves crash against dikes at Dongtou, an island off the coast of Zhejiang province, China, September 18, 2007, as Typhoon Wipha approached. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary policemen patrol as waves crash against dikes at Dongtou, an island off the coast of Zhejiang province, China, September 18, 2007, as Typhoon Wipha approached. REUTERS/China Daily
A huge wave crashes over a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A huge wave crashes over a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Next Slideshows
Living on minimum wage
Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.
Nicaragua boxing school
Aspiring boxers train at a school in an indigenous community in Nicaragua. The school aims to keep children off gangs and drugs.
Countdown to Sochi
The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Nice day for a wedding
The wedding must go on despite natural disasters, protests and civil unrest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.