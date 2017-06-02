Walt Disney's Disneyland auction
A Mickey Mouse figure and other items are on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A figure of Michael Jackson as "Captain EO" is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Figures of Jaq (R) and Gus from "Cinderella" and other items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An item on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The opening day guide book signed by Walt Disney is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A variety of gift shop items on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flashlights are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A wind-up "Casey Jr" train is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Co-owner Mike Van Eaton stands next to a vehicle from the ride "Autopia" and other items during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A toy soldier head piece is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Mickey table lamp on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Star Wars turns 40
A look back at fans, collectibles and stars of the iconic franchise 40 years after "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" was released in theaters.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.