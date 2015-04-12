Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Apr 12, 2015 | 1:41am BST

Walter Scott funeral

Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. Bryan, who was a colleague of Walter Scott, was unable to find a seat for the service due to the large crowd. Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday morning at the South Carolina chapel to remember Scott, an African-American father of four who was shot in the back last week while running from a white patrolman. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. Bryan, who was a colleague of Walter Scott, was unable to find a seat for the service due...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. Bryan, who was a colleague of Walter Scott, was unable to find a seat for the service due to the large crowd. Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday morning at the South Carolina chapel to remember Scott, an African-American father of four who was shot in the back last week while running from a white patrolman. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
1 / 12
Judy Scott, center, is escorted in for the funeral of her son, Walter Scott, at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on April 4, 2015. The officer, Michael Thomas Slager, has been charged with murder. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Judy Scott, center, is escorted in for the funeral of her son, Walter Scott, at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on April 4, 2015. The officer,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Judy Scott, center, is escorted in for the funeral of her son, Walter Scott, at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on April 4, 2015. The officer, Michael Thomas Slager, has been charged with murder. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
2 / 12
A family member weeps while entering the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for the funeral of Walter Scott, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

A family member weeps while entering the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for the funeral of Walter Scott, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A family member weeps while entering the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for the funeral of Walter Scott, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
3 / 12
Pallbearers wait for the casket of the deceased Walter Scott outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Pallbearers wait for the casket of the deceased Walter Scott outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Pallbearers wait for the casket of the deceased Walter Scott outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
4 / 12
Flowers for Walter Scott are transported to a waiting limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Flowers for Walter Scott are transported to a waiting limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Flowers for Walter Scott are transported to a waiting limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
5 / 12
A casket draped with a U.S. flag and containing the deceased Walter Scott is placed in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A casket draped with a U.S. flag and containing the deceased Walter Scott is placed in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A casket draped with a U.S. flag and containing the deceased Walter Scott is placed in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 12
Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, waits in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, waits in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, waits in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
7 / 12
Pallbearers roll the casket containing the deceased Walter Scott to a waiting hearst outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Pallbearers roll the casket containing the deceased Walter Scott to a waiting hearst outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Pallbearers roll the casket containing the deceased Walter Scott to a waiting hearst outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
8 / 12
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
9 / 12
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is wheeled in for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is wheeled in for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is wheeled in for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
10 / 12
The casket of Walter Scott is wheeled into W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for his funeral April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on Saturday, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

The casket of Walter Scott is wheeled into W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for his funeral April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on Saturday, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
The casket of Walter Scott is wheeled into W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for his funeral April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on Saturday, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Close
11 / 12
The family and friends of Walter Scott participate in a service at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The family and friends of Walter Scott participate in a service at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
The family and friends of Walter Scott participate in a service at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Burying Garissa's dead

Burying Garissa's dead

Next Slideshows

Burying Garissa's dead

Burying Garissa's dead

Kenya reels following the killing of 148 people at Garissa University by Al Shabaab militants.

10 Apr 2015
India's blue city

India's blue city

Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population.

10 Apr 2015
Apple Watch hits stores

Apple Watch hits stores

Consumers flock to Apple stores to get the first close-up look at the smartwatch.

10 Apr 2015
Revolutionary Cuba

Revolutionary Cuba

Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.

10 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures