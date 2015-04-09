Walter Scott's family
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2005 photo of Walter Scott and his children in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. The children are (L-R) Miles, Sebastian, Samantha and Walter Jr. Family members are in mourning against what...more
Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, checks on phone messages outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a family gathering in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
U.S. Senator Tim Scott visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Family attorney Chris Stewart (L) talks with Walter Scott's brother Rodney outside the Scott family home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, stands outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, checks on phone messages outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
