Pictures | Thu Apr 9, 2015 | 7:42pm BST

Walter Scott's family

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2005 photo of Walter Scott and his children in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. The children are (L-R) Miles, Sebastian, Samantha and Walter Jr. Family members are in mourning against what they feel is a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of white officer Michael Slager, who was caught on video killing 50-year-old Walter Scott, by shooting him in the back as Scott ran away after a traffic stop. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, checks on phone messages outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a family gathering in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

U.S. Senator Tim Scott visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Family attorney Chris Stewart (L) talks with Walter Scott's brother Rodney outside the Scott family home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, stands outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, checks on phone messages outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

