Walter Scott's family

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2005 photo of Walter Scott and his children in Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. The children are (L-R) Miles, Sebastian, Samantha and Walter Jr. Family members are in mourning against what they feel is a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of white officer Michael Slager, who was caught on video killing 50-year-old Walter Scott, by shooting him in the back as Scott ran away after a traffic stop. REUTERS/Randall Hill

