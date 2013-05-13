Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 13, 2013

Wango Tango 2013

<p>Britney Spears introduces Bruno Mars at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Ariana Grande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>A woman uses her mobile phone to capture Krewella performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Demi Lovato performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Lead singer Adam Levine of the band Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Rain Man (R), Jahan Yousaf (C) and Yasmine Yousaf of U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Scottish recording artist Emeli Sande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>A concert goer wears a bow and has a bow cover on her mobile phone as she captures Ariana Grande performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Bruno Mars performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Fans watch as U.S. pop punk band Fall Out Boy performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Flo Rida performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Recording artist Miguel performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Recording artist Jordin Sparks introduces Jason Derulo at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Singer Jason Derulo performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Avril Lavigne performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>Fans reach their hands out to touch Aino Jawo of the Swedish DJ duo Icona Pop as she performs with Caroline Hjelt at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Monday, May 13, 2013

