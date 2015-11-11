Edition:
War and remembrance

A group from the student drop-in center at the Carter Community Center watch the Veterans Day parade passing through Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A group from the student drop-in center at the Carter Community Center watch the Veterans Day parade passing through Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Autumn leaves lie on wreaths placed under The Cenotaph in central London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Autumn leaves lie on wreaths placed under The Cenotaph in central London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former U.S. Army platoon sergeant Kenneth Fuller, 92, shakes hands with Filipino World War 2 veteran Jose Kilatan, 100, at the memorial hall where the names of fallen U.S soldiers are recorded on the walls, during Veterans Day ceremonies at the American cemetery in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Former U.S. Army platoon sergeant Kenneth Fuller, 92, shakes hands with Filipino World War 2 veteran Jose Kilatan, 100, at the memorial hall where the names of fallen U.S soldiers are recorded on the walls, during Veterans Day ceremonies at the American cemetery in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Charlotte, the niece of a French veteran, holds a France's Veterans flag at the tomb of the unknown soldier during the Armistice Day ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Charlotte, the niece of a French veteran, holds a France's Veterans flag at the tomb of the unknown soldier during the Armistice Day ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
A poppy sits in the hand of a statue of a fallen soldier on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A poppy sits in the hand of a statue of a fallen soldier on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Korean War veteran Al DePetrillo joins in the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance during Veterans Day ceremonies in Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Korean War veteran Al DePetrillo joins in the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance during Veterans Day ceremonies in Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the armed forces look at names on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Members of the armed forces look at names on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A poppy used to pay respects is placed beside a picture of Private Frank Alfred Courtier British Army, Royal Berkshire Regiment during the Armistice Day commemorations inside the church of the village in Thiepval near Albert, northern France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A poppy used to pay respects is placed beside a picture of Private Frank Alfred Courtier British Army, Royal Berkshire Regiment during the Armistice Day commemorations inside the church of the village in Thiepval near Albert, northern France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Veterans and honor guards march behind Hampshire Constabulary Band during the Armistice Day commemorations at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, northern France, November 11 , 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Veterans and honor guards march behind Hampshire Constabulary Band during the Armistice Day commemorations at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, northern France, November 11 , 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Britain's Prince Charles places a poppy onto the Roll of Honour as his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, bends down to pick up a poppy that she dropped as they participate in a National Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles places a poppy onto the Roll of Honour as his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, bends down to pick up a poppy that she dropped as they participate in a National Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Pool
Two Vietnam-era veterans talk at the National World War II Memorial on Veterans Day before a tribute to the more than 16 million men and women who served with U.S. armed forces during World War II in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Two Vietnam-era veterans talk at the National World War II Memorial on Veterans Day before a tribute to the more than 16 million men and women who served with U.S. armed forces during World War II in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A toy tank with a black and white picture of the Vietnam war are seen at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall during Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A toy tank with a black and white picture of the Vietnam war are seen at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall during Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bagpiper performs at Last Post Ceremony during Armistice Day commemorations at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A bagpiper performs at Last Post Ceremony during Armistice Day commemorations at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Veterans hold a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam war proclamation by the President of the United States over the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall during Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Veterans hold a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam war proclamation by the President of the United States over the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall during Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A U.S. military honor guard re-arranges wreaths that will be used during dedication ceremonies at the National World War II Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A U.S. military honor guard re-arranges wreaths that will be used during dedication ceremonies at the National World War II Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A wreath floats amongst poppies that have been thrown into a fountain in Trafalgar Square on Armistice Day in central London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A wreath floats amongst poppies that have been thrown into a fountain in Trafalgar Square on Armistice Day in central London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French President Francois Hollande attends Armistice Day ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

French President Francois Hollande attends Armistice Day ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
World War II veterans listen to remarks during a ceremony at the National World War II Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

World War II veterans listen to remarks during a ceremony at the National World War II Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Black Watch infantry battalion veteran Jole Hubble looks at a wall displaying the names of Commonwealth soldiers who died in World War One during the Armistice Day commemorations at the Menin Gate in Ypres, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Black Watch infantry battalion veteran Jole Hubble looks at a wall displaying the names of Commonwealth soldiers who died in World War One during the Armistice Day commemorations at the Menin Gate in Ypres, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Flag-bearers attend a Last Post Ceremony during the Armistice Day commemorations at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Flag-bearers attend a Last Post Ceremony during the Armistice Day commemorations at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Republican Guards on motorcycles and horses attend Armistice Day ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Republican Guards on motorcycles and horses attend Armistice Day ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall on Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall on Veterans Day in Washington November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
