Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 11:25pm BST

War deepens in Syria

A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
