War games in South Korea

South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. The landing and assault drills on South Korea's east coast were part of eight weeks of joint exercises between the allies which the South has said are the largest ever. The North has denounced the exercises as "nuclear war moves" and threatened to respond with an all-out offensive. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

