War on pirates
The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) responds to a distress call from the master of the Iranian-flagged fishing dhow Al Molai, who claimed he was being held captive by pirates in the Arabian Sea, in this handout photo taken January 5, 2012. Kidd's visit, board, search and seizure team detained 15 suspected pirates, who were holding a 13-member Iranian crew hostage for the last two months, according to the members of the...more
The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) responds to a distress call from the master of the Iranian-flagged fishing dhow Al Molai, who claimed he was being held captive by pirates in the Arabian Sea, in this handout photo taken January 5, 2012. Kidd's visit, board, search and seizure team detained 15 suspected pirates, who were holding a 13-member Iranian crew hostage for the last two months, according to the members of the crew. Kidd is conducting counter-piracy and maritime security operations while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo/Handout
An Iranian mariner greets a U.S. Coast Guardsman from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Monomoy which offered assistance to six Iranian mariners in the Arabian Gulf in this January 10, 2012 handout. The six Iranian mariners have been rescued by American forces, this time in waters off Iraq, the Pentagon said, just days after announcing that a U.S. warship had rescued 13 Iranian fishermen kidnapped by pirates. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard...more
An Iranian mariner greets a U.S. Coast Guardsman from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Monomoy which offered assistance to six Iranian mariners in the Arabian Gulf in this January 10, 2012 handout. The six Iranian mariners have been rescued by American forces, this time in waters off Iraq, the Pentagon said, just days after announcing that a U.S. warship had rescued 13 Iranian fishermen kidnapped by pirates. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard Photo/Handout
Pirates on speedboat approach one of their mother boats docked near Eyl, Somalia in this framegrab made from a November 24, 2008 TV footage. The enclave of Eyl is the homeground of pirates who are wreaking havoc on the waters off the coast of Somalia. To date experts say that more than a dozen ships are still being held by pirates, with dozens others having paid massive ransom for their freedom. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Pirates on speedboat approach one of their mother boats docked near Eyl, Somalia in this framegrab made from a November 24, 2008 TV footage. The enclave of Eyl is the homeground of pirates who are wreaking havoc on the waters off the coast of Somalia. To date experts say that more than a dozen ships are still being held by pirates, with dozens others having paid massive ransom for their freedom. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A Somali hardline Islamist militant carries his machine gun as he crosses a road in northern Mogadishu, August 8, 2009. Gunbattles between clan militiamen killed at least 17 people and wounded 30 at a pirate stronghold on the coast of Somalia, witnesses said. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A Somali hardline Islamist militant carries his machine gun as he crosses a road in northern Mogadishu, August 8, 2009. Gunbattles between clan militiamen killed at least 17 people and wounded 30 at a pirate stronghold on the coast of Somalia, witnesses said. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A crew member holds a rifle as he keeps watch for pirates from the USNS Walter S. Diehl, a resupply ship operated by the U.S. Military Sealift Command (MSC), in the Malacca Strait off the west coast of peninsular Malaysia May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A crew member holds a rifle as he keeps watch for pirates from the USNS Walter S. Diehl, a resupply ship operated by the U.S. Military Sealift Command (MSC), in the Malacca Strait off the west coast of peninsular Malaysia May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Spanish frigate, Blas De Lezo helicopter fires warning shots in front of a suspected pirate skiff in the Gulf of Aden in this NATO handout photo made available, June 3, 2009. The frigate responded to a distress call from the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel "United Lady" stating she had been attacked by a skiff that attempted to board her, as well as reporting the position of a dhow possibly acting as a mother ship....more
A Spanish frigate, Blas De Lezo helicopter fires warning shots in front of a suspected pirate skiff in the Gulf of Aden in this NATO handout photo made available, June 3, 2009. The frigate responded to a distress call from the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel "United Lady" stating she had been attacked by a skiff that attempted to board her, as well as reporting the position of a dhow possibly acting as a mother ship. REUTERS/NATO/Handout
Portuguese Navy Frigate NRP "Alvares Cabral" special forces marines capture a pirate group that attacked the Spanish flagged fishing vessel "Ortube Berria" in the Indian Ocean in this NATO handout photo made available November 30, 2009. The Spanish vessel sent a distress call and managed to escape from the attack by its own means. The NATO flagship, Seychelles Patrol Boat "Andromache" and two Maritime Patrol Aircraft from the EU...more
Portuguese Navy Frigate NRP "Alvares Cabral" special forces marines capture a pirate group that attacked the Spanish flagged fishing vessel "Ortube Berria" in the Indian Ocean in this NATO handout photo made available November 30, 2009. The Spanish vessel sent a distress call and managed to escape from the attack by its own means. The NATO flagship, Seychelles Patrol Boat "Andromache" and two Maritime Patrol Aircraft from the EU Task-Force also operating in the area on a counter-piracy mission were involved in the operation. REUTERS/NATO/Handout
Suspected Somali pirates sit with their hands bound by rope on the deck of an Indian Coast Guard vessel in Mumbai February 10, 2011. Twenty-eight pirates were presented to the media on Thursday, after they were captured following an incident in the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard said in a statement released to media. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Suspected Somali pirates sit with their hands bound by rope on the deck of an Indian Coast Guard vessel in Mumbai February 10, 2011. Twenty-eight pirates were presented to the media on Thursday, after they were captured following an incident in the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard said in a statement released to media. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A parachute dropped by a small aircraft is observed by the U.S. Navy as it drops over the MV Sirius Star during an apparent payment via a parachuted container to pirates holding the Sirius Star off the coast of Somalia, January 9, 2009. Somali pirates freed the Saudi supertanker seized in the world's biggest ship hijacking for a $3 million ransom -- but five drowned when their boat capsized as they were making off with their share....more
A parachute dropped by a small aircraft is observed by the U.S. Navy as it drops over the MV Sirius Star during an apparent payment via a parachuted container to pirates holding the Sirius Star off the coast of Somalia, January 9, 2009. Somali pirates freed the Saudi supertanker seized in the world's biggest ship hijacking for a $3 million ransom -- but five drowned when their boat capsized as they were making off with their share. REUTERS/David B. Hudson/U.S. Navy photo/Handout
Juan Alfonso Rey Echeverry (bottom), captain of Mozambican-flagged fishing vessel VEGA 5, is guarded by suspected masked pirates between Haradere and Hobyo in this undated photograph released to Reuters on April 25, 2011. Echeverry is among 24 crew members of the fishing vessel which was seized by Somali pirates on December 31, 2010 in the Indian Ocean, about 200 miles (322 km) southwest of the Comoros. REUTERS/Handout
Juan Alfonso Rey Echeverry (bottom), captain of Mozambican-flagged fishing vessel VEGA 5, is guarded by suspected masked pirates between Haradere and Hobyo in this undated photograph released to Reuters on April 25, 2011. Echeverry is among 24 crew members of the fishing vessel which was seized by Somali pirates on December 31, 2010 in the Indian Ocean, about 200 miles (322 km) southwest of the Comoros. REUTERS/Handout
Hidaya Ismail holds up a picture of her husband Hegazi Saber (L) and her brother Abdel Salam, two of the 38 fishermen kidnapped by Somali pirates, during an interview with Reuters TV in Borg El-Burullus village at Kafr el-Sheikh (200 km) north of Cairo, July 9, 2009. Somali pirates in June threatened to slaughter the fishermen and burn their bodies if the Egyptian government did not pay a five-million-dollar ransom. Almost a month...more
Hidaya Ismail holds up a picture of her husband Hegazi Saber (L) and her brother Abdel Salam, two of the 38 fishermen kidnapped by Somali pirates, during an interview with Reuters TV in Borg El-Burullus village at Kafr el-Sheikh (200 km) north of Cairo, July 9, 2009. Somali pirates in June threatened to slaughter the fishermen and burn their bodies if the Egyptian government did not pay a five-million-dollar ransom. Almost a month later, families of the hostages are claiming that the Egyptian government has done nothing to secure the release of the hostages, according to local media. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Kenyan policeman arranges weapons seized from suspected Somali pirates, in a court in the Kenyan port of Mombassa, October 8, 2009. The suspects were part of a group of seven accused of seizing the MV Polaris in the Indian Ocean in February. They were brought to Kenya aboard a U.S. warship and handed over to the Kenyan authorities for prosecution. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A Kenyan policeman arranges weapons seized from suspected Somali pirates, in a court in the Kenyan port of Mombassa, October 8, 2009. The suspects were part of a group of seven accused of seizing the MV Polaris in the Indian Ocean in February. They were brought to Kenya aboard a U.S. warship and handed over to the Kenyan authorities for prosecution. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A soldier aboard the Swedish corvette HMS Malmo aims his machinegun at a boat carrying suspected pirates in the Gulf of Aden May 26 2009. The Swedish warship, which is part of international efforts to fight piracy in the gulf, captured seven pirates after they tried to attack a cargo vessel on Tuesday, Swedish armed forces said. REUTERS/Sgt. Mats Nystrom/Combat Camera Swedish Armed Forces/Scanpix
A soldier aboard the Swedish corvette HMS Malmo aims his machinegun at a boat carrying suspected pirates in the Gulf of Aden May 26 2009. The Swedish warship, which is part of international efforts to fight piracy in the gulf, captured seven pirates after they tried to attack a cargo vessel on Tuesday, Swedish armed forces said. REUTERS/Sgt. Mats Nystrom/Combat Camera Swedish Armed Forces/Scanpix
South Korean naval special forces approach the Samho Jewelry vessel using a boat before carrying out an operation to rescue its crew members, in the Arabian Sea January 21, 2011. South Korea's navy has rescued all crew members aboard a South Korean chemical ship hijacked by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea, President Lee Myung-bak said on Friday. Five pirates were captured, and eight were killed. The Samho Jewelry, en route to Sri...more
South Korean naval special forces approach the Samho Jewelry vessel using a boat before carrying out an operation to rescue its crew members, in the Arabian Sea January 21, 2011. South Korea's navy has rescued all crew members aboard a South Korean chemical ship hijacked by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea, President Lee Myung-bak said on Friday. Five pirates were captured, and eight were killed. The Samho Jewelry, en route to Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates, was seized. Aboard was a crew of eight Koreans, 11 Myanmar nationals and two Indonesians. Picture taken January 21, 2011. REUTERS/South Korean Navy/Handout
South Korean naval special forces take up positions during an operation to rescue crew members on the Samho Jewelry vessel in the Arabian Sea January 21, 2011. REUTERS/South Korean Navy/Handout
South Korean naval special forces take up positions during an operation to rescue crew members on the Samho Jewelry vessel in the Arabian Sea January 21, 2011. REUTERS/South Korean Navy/Handout
The captain (C) of the French luxury yacht Ponant, whose crew had been taken hostage by pirates, is greeted by relatives upon his arrival at Orly airport near Paris April 14, 2008. Helicopter-borne French troops swooped in on the Somali pirates after they released the 30 hostages from the yacht, seizing six of the pirates and recovering sacks of money, apparently ransom paid by the yacht's owners to win the captives' release....more
The captain (C) of the French luxury yacht Ponant, whose crew had been taken hostage by pirates, is greeted by relatives upon his arrival at Orly airport near Paris April 14, 2008. Helicopter-borne French troops swooped in on the Somali pirates after they released the 30 hostages from the yacht, seizing six of the pirates and recovering sacks of money, apparently ransom paid by the yacht's owners to win the captives' release. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Suspected Somali pirates stand in the dock inside a court in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 22, 2010. The seven pirates were accused of hijacking MV Nepheli, a Philippine oil tanker, on May 6, 2009 while armed with dangerous weapons and were jailed for four and half years each. The seven, who denied the charges, were captured by the Spanish Navy and brought to Kenya for prosecution. REUTERS/Joseph Okanaga
Suspected Somali pirates stand in the dock inside a court in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 22, 2010. The seven pirates were accused of hijacking MV Nepheli, a Philippine oil tanker, on May 6, 2009 while armed with dangerous weapons and were jailed for four and half years each. The seven, who denied the charges, were captured by the Spanish Navy and brought to Kenya for prosecution. REUTERS/Joseph Okanaga
Maersk Alabama Line Captain Richard Phillips is hugged by his daughter Mariah as he is reunited with his wife Andrea Phillips (R), and son Daniel, upon returning to Burlington, Vermont, April 17, 2009. Phillips was rescued by U.S Naval Forces off the coast of Somalia on April 12. Phillips was freed from captivity at the hands of Somali pirates in a dramatic ending to a five-day standoff with American naval forces. REUTERS/Herb...more
Maersk Alabama Line Captain Richard Phillips is hugged by his daughter Mariah as he is reunited with his wife Andrea Phillips (R), and son Daniel, upon returning to Burlington, Vermont, April 17, 2009. Phillips was rescued by U.S Naval Forces off the coast of Somalia on April 12. Phillips was freed from captivity at the hands of Somali pirates in a dramatic ending to a five-day standoff with American naval forces. REUTERS/Herb Swanson
A team from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) tows the lifeboat from the Maersk Alabama to Boxer to be processed for evidence after the successful rescue of Capt. Richard Phillips in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia in this picture taken April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Rasmussen/U.S. Navy photo/Handout
A team from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) tows the lifeboat from the Maersk Alabama to Boxer to be processed for evidence after the successful rescue of Capt. Richard Phillips in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia in this picture taken April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Rasmussen/U.S. Navy photo/Handout
A television crew film the Maersk Alabama docking at the port of Mombasa April 11, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna
A television crew film the Maersk Alabama docking at the port of Mombasa April 11, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna
A suspected pirate boat burns some 60 Nautical Miles (about 111.12 km) from the coast of Tanzania, November 4, 2011. German frigate Koeln (Cologne) intercepted a suspected pirate motor boat and a mother ship. After inspecting the ships, seven suspected pirates were taken aboard the frigate and the two boats sunken. REUTERS/Bundeswehr/PIZ Marine Djibouti/Handout
A suspected pirate boat burns some 60 Nautical Miles (about 111.12 km) from the coast of Tanzania, November 4, 2011. German frigate Koeln (Cologne) intercepted a suspected pirate motor boat and a mother ship. After inspecting the ships, seven suspected pirates were taken aboard the frigate and the two boats sunken. REUTERS/Bundeswehr/PIZ Marine Djibouti/Handout
Suspected Somali pirates hold onto their boat in the Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden in this photo released by the Spanish Ministry of Defence on May 7, 2009. Somali pirates are planning attacks on shipping using detailed information provided by "advisors" in London with satellite phones, according to an intelligence report cited by Spanish radio on May 11. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence/Handout
Suspected Somali pirates hold onto their boat in the Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden in this photo released by the Spanish Ministry of Defence on May 7, 2009. Somali pirates are planning attacks on shipping using detailed information provided by "advisors" in London with satellite phones, according to an intelligence report cited by Spanish radio on May 11. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence/Handout
A handout photo released to Reuters by the Indian Navy on November 24, 2008 shows a pirate vessel after it was blown up by an Indian Navy warship in the Gulf of Aden on November 18, 2008. The Indian warship destroyed the pirate ship in the Gulf of Aden and gunmen from Somalia seized two more vessels despite a large international naval presence off their lawless country. REUTERS/India's Defence Ministry/Handout
A handout photo released to Reuters by the Indian Navy on November 24, 2008 shows a pirate vessel after it was blown up by an Indian Navy warship in the Gulf of Aden on November 18, 2008. The Indian warship destroyed the pirate ship in the Gulf of Aden and gunmen from Somalia seized two more vessels despite a large international naval presence off their lawless country. REUTERS/India's Defence Ministry/Handout
Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) enforcement officers stand guard over Indonesian pirates after arresting them off the waters near the Malaysia's southern state of Johor March 9, 2011. MMEA on Wednesday arrested seven pirates from Indonesia, aged between 28 and 33 years, after they robbed the crew from a tanker, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) enforcement officers stand guard over Indonesian pirates after arresting them off the waters near the Malaysia's southern state of Johor March 9, 2011. MMEA on Wednesday arrested seven pirates from Indonesia, aged between 28 and 33 years, after they robbed the crew from a tanker, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Wives of Kenyan seafarers captured by Somali pirates weep after police stopped a protest calling on the Kenyan government to begin negotiations with the pirates, in Mombasa March 23, 2010. Sixteen crew members, including 10 Kenyans, were on board the fishing vessel FV Sakoba which was captured on March 3. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Wives of Kenyan seafarers captured by Somali pirates weep after police stopped a protest calling on the Kenyan government to begin negotiations with the pirates, in Mombasa March 23, 2010. Sixteen crew members, including 10 Kenyans, were on board the fishing vessel FV Sakoba which was captured on March 3. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A video grab from an undated television footage shows pirates walking on the beach in the town of Eyl in the north of Somalia. The United Nations should send peacekeepers to Somalia urgently to stop the strife that is fuelling piracy and is being aggravated by feuding politicians, the African Union's top diplomat said on November 20, 2008. Gunmen from the chaotic Horn of Africa country grabbed world headlines with spectacular...more
A video grab from an undated television footage shows pirates walking on the beach in the town of Eyl in the north of Somalia. The United Nations should send peacekeepers to Somalia urgently to stop the strife that is fuelling piracy and is being aggravated by feuding politicians, the African Union's top diplomat said on November 20, 2008. Gunmen from the chaotic Horn of Africa country grabbed world headlines with spectacular November 15 capture of a huge Saudi Arabian supertanker loaded with $100 million worth of oil, the biggest ship hijacking in history. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Soldiers on a speedboat pose for the media in front of German navy frigates "Karlsruhe" and "Mecklenburg-Vorpommern" before sailing out of Djibouti's harbor December 23, 2008. The frigate "Karlsruhe", with some 240 sailors on board as well as speedboats and a helicopter, is taking part in a European Union-led anti-piracy mission after lawmakers in Berlin last week approved Germany's participation for a year. REUTERS/Hannibal...more
Soldiers on a speedboat pose for the media in front of German navy frigates "Karlsruhe" and "Mecklenburg-Vorpommern" before sailing out of Djibouti's harbor December 23, 2008. The frigate "Karlsruhe", with some 240 sailors on board as well as speedboats and a helicopter, is taking part in a European Union-led anti-piracy mission after lawmakers in Berlin last week approved Germany's participation for a year. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The German Frigate 'Hamburg' (R) patrols after destroying two fishing boats (L) which were discovered floating keel side up in open waters off the coast of Somalia, in this undated handout photo made available to Reuters August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bundeswehr/Christian Laudan/Handout
The German Frigate 'Hamburg' (R) patrols after destroying two fishing boats (L) which were discovered floating keel side up in open waters off the coast of Somalia, in this undated handout photo made available to Reuters August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bundeswehr/Christian Laudan/Handout