War zone work
A young boy named Issa carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Women sew while working in a garment factory in Idlib city, Syria July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A butcher works outside a shop as people sit near him in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Forty-two-year-old Abu Ali combs sheep skins inside his workshop in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province February 28, 2015. Abu Ali inherited his hundred year old family profession. Having lost his equipment in the country's turmoil, he had to go...more
A Syrian cobbler repairs a military boot at his shop in Damascus February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman works at an agriculture field in Aleppo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Residents work at a workshop to produce fans and wind turbines in order to generate electricity in the besieged town of Hazeh in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
Civil defense members pose for a picture after they finished working at a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A medical laboratory technician views blood samples from patients showing symptoms of leishmaniasis through a microscope at a hospital in Aleppo, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Employees work at Syria's central bank in the main business district of Damascus April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man chooses food at a shop in the al-Rawda neighborhood in Damascus April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman carries a child as she walks past a boy selling yogurt along a street in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man works at a bakery in Aleppo city December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer...more
A man works in his kebab shop in Ain Terma neighborhood, Damascus January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man works inside a factory that manufactures medical gauze in the rebel-controlled area of Hamouriyeh in Damascus suburb April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A carpenter works inside his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
