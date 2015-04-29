Warm waters of Cuba
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record, according to Jose Rubiera, Director of the National...more
People enjoy the sea early in the morning in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired computer programmer Esperanza Delgado (C), 61, smokes a cigarette before swimming in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired chef Edita Mijares, 67, swims in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired Mechanical Engineer Enrique Biosca, 76, looks to the camera before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired school teacher Ilda Fortuna, 67, sunbathes at the seafront in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman talks to a friend (unseen) before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired biologist Rosa Cornide, 81, swims at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man prepares to enter the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
The state of gay marriage
Public support for gay marriage in the U.S. has steadily grown in recent years and is particularly strong among younger Americans.
Big blow-ups
Giant inflatable balloons that act as art, amusement or statement.
Apple Watch arrives
The Apple Watch goes on sale around the world, capping months of publicity and a frenetic two weeks of pre-orders.
Colourful macaws above Caracas
Exotic birds fill the skies above Caracas, giving the city's residents a moment of quiet respite from chaos and crime.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.