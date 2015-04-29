Edition:
Warm waters of Cuba

People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record, according to Jose Rubiera, Director of the National Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology of Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People enjoy the sea early in the morning in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Retired computer programmer Esperanza Delgado (C), 61, smokes a cigarette before swimming in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Retired chef Edita Mijares, 67, swims in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Retired Mechanical Engineer Enrique Biosca, 76, looks to the camera before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Retired school teacher Ilda Fortuna, 67, sunbathes at the seafront in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A woman talks to a friend (unseen) before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Retired biologist Rosa Cornide, 81, swims at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A man prepares to enter the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
