Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 13, 2014 | 8:05pm GMT

Warm weather in Sochi

<p>A volunteer enjoys a sunny afternoon on top of the mountain of Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A volunteer enjoys a sunny afternoon on top of the mountain of Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A volunteer enjoys a sunny afternoon on top of the mountain of Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
1 / 15
<p>Fashion TV host Lana Prince poses in the water waving the Russian national flag near the Olympic Park on a sunny day at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Fashion TV host Lana Prince poses in the water waving the Russian national flag near the Olympic Park on a sunny day at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Fashion TV host Lana Prince poses in the water waving the Russian national flag near the Olympic Park on a sunny day at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 15
<p>Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 15
<p>Staff members enjoy the sunshine before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Staff members enjoy the sunshine before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Staff members enjoy the sunshine before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 15
<p>Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 15
<p>A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
6 / 15
<p>People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, February 13, 2014

People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 15
<p>A woman enjoys the sun in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A woman enjoys the sun in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A woman enjoys the sun in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 15
<p>A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
9 / 15
<p>A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
10 / 15
<p>Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
11 / 15
<p>A man stretches on the beach in Adler on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A man stretches on the beach in Adler on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A man stretches on the beach in Adler on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 15
<p>A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 15
<p>People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, February 13, 2014

People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
14 / 15
<p>Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

Next Slideshows

Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.

13 Feb 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 5

Best of Sochi - Day 5

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

12 Feb 2014
Flooding in southwest England

Flooding in southwest England

Many areas of the Somerset Levels have been underwater for over a month in the wettest January in Britain on record.

12 Feb 2014
Castaway returns home

Castaway returns home

Fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives home in El Salvador after he says he spent a year adrift in the Pacific Ocean.

12 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures