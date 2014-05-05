Edition:
Warren Buffett lovefest

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett drinks a bottle of Coca Cola during at a trade show at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. Thousands of investors flocked to the annual meeting, a mostly festive weekend that Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists".REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway workers sit below a sign at the exhibition of Berkshire Hathaway companies at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett throws a newspaper during a competition at a trade show, at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Microsoft founder and technology adviser Bill Gates throws a newspaper during a competition at a trade show at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Shareholders struggle to get a glimpse of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett through a glass partition at the Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store where Buffett was selling jewelry as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Berkshire Hathaway shareholder poses with caricatures of CEO Warren Buffett (L) and Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger at a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Commemorative Coca Cola cans featuring the names of Berkshire Hathway CEO Warren Buffett and vice-chairman Charlie Munger are seen at the exhibition of Berkshire Hathaway companies at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Commemorative Heinz ketchup bottles with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's picture on the bottles are on sale at the exhibition of Berkshire Hathaway companies at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Heinz worker wipes the sweat from his face while selling commemorative ketchup bottles with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's picture on the bottles, at the exhibition of Berkshire Hathaway companies at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Berkshire Hathaway shareholder walks by commemorative signs for sale referring to CEO Warren Buffett at the exhibition of Berkshire Hathaway companies at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) and friend Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, play table tennis at a Berkshire-sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts as he plays table tennis at a Berkshire Hathaway-sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett plays table tennis at a Berkshire-sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A clerk displays a souvenir phone holder with illustrations of CEO Warren Buffett (R) and Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger at a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Tinku Jain (R), wife of Ajit Jain, who runs Berkshire's giant reinsurance division poses with a $71,000 bracelet she bought with her sisters at the Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store where CEO Warren Buffett was selling jewelry as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014. Jain bought three diamond bracelets with her sisters worth a total of $210,000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett poses for a picture with Tinku Jain, wife of Ajit Jain, who runs Berkshire's giant reinsurance division at the Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store where Buffett was selling jewelry as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014. Jain bought three diamond bracelets with her sisters worth a total of $210,000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett bites into an ice cream during a trade show at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway shareholders display their badges to a news photographer at a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A jeweler inspects a 5-carat diamond, engraved with Warren Buffett's signature, at the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Borsheims jewelry store as shareholders attended a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Berkshire Hathaway shareholder (L) tries on rare diamond earrings at the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Borsheims jewelry store as shareholders attended a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A woman tries on a 3.8-million-dollar pink diamond ring at the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Borsheims jewelry store as shareholders attend a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Berkshire Hathaway shareholder checks out Maxwell the pig, a GEICO insurance advertising figure at the exhibition of Berkshire Hathaway companies at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A clerk displays a souvenir pen with Warren Buffett's signature, available for sale to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, at a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway shareholders listen to CEO Warren Buffett and vice-chairman Charlie Munger, seen on a projection screen in the background, at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway shareholders wait for the free bar to open at a welcome cocktail reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway shareholders try out a Warren Buffett-branded bed at the exhibition of Berkshire Hathaway companies at the annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

