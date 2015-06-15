Edition:
Warrior cricket

Robert Piroris of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. The cricket tournament is hosted at the home of the last surviving male northern white rhino, and hopes to raise awareness of the plight of endangered animals and the need for community involvement in conservation. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors (L-R) Sambu Sintario, Feancis Ole Mishami, Sonyanga Ole Ngais and Jonathan Ole Mishami pose for a photohraph with the last surviving male northern white rhino named 'Sudan' after playing against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. The Maasai Cricket Warriors actively campaign against retrogressive traditional practices, such as female genital mutilation and early childhood marriages, while fighting to eradicate discrimination against women in Maasailand. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Daniel Ole Mamai of the Maasai Cricket Warriors joins teammates as they celebrate during their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. Through cricket, they hope to promote healthier lifestyles and to also spread awareness about HIV/AIDS amongst youths. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Francis Leimado of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Dickson Rongo, a member of the Maasai Cricket Warriors, prepares for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Francis Laimado (L) and Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors run as they play against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Sonyanga Ole Ngais, Captain of the Maasai Cricket Warriors reacts after being bowled out against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors arrive for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
