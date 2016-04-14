Warriors' golden season
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates against the Washington Wizards, March 29, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Steph Curry takes a jump shot for a basket over Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira (92), forward DeMarre Carroll (5) and guard Cory Joseph (6) December 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Forward Andre Iguodala reacts with the bench after a three point shot by the Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets December 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40) dunks in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves March 21, 2016. The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns December 16, 2015. The Warriors defeated the Sun 128-103. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures towards the media before the start of the game against the Indiana Pacers January 22, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates with teammates after making a shot during the Warriors' 124-119 double overtime win over the Boston Celtics December 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors guard Klay Thompson blocks Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio March 21, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) pats guard Shaun Livingston (34) on the head after a three point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers February 20, 2016. The Warriors won 115-112. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) and center Pau Gasol (16) defend January 20, 2016. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Lakers forward Kobe Bryant is defended by Warriors guard Stephen Curry March 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (right) greets Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) after their game March 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry greets fans in the tunnel after a game against the Orlando Magic February 25, 2016. The Warriors won 130-114. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo looks to the referee after driving in against New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Lou Amundson (17) March 16, 2016. The Warriors defeated the Knicks 121-85. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L...more
Stephen Curry reacts after making a half court shot after the first-quarter buzzer against the Indiana Pacers January 22, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Phoenix Suns guard Archie Goodwin drives to the basket against Warriors center Andrew Bogut February 10, 2016. The Golden State Warriors won 112-104. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry celebrates a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic February 25, 2016. The Warriors won 130-114. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry speaks to a team doctor after a facial injury occurred against Toronto Raptors December 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors center Andrew Bogut poses during media day at the Warriors Practice Facility September 28, 2015. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry gestures after making a three point field goal against the Washington Wizards February 3, 2016. The Warriors won 134-121. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors forward Draymond Green is blocked going to the net by Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira December 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Warriors center Andrew Bogut reacts after getting injured against the Boston Celtics April 1, 2016. The Celtics defeated the Warriors 109-106. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates with guard Marcus Smart, seen with Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the foreground, during the fourth quarter April 1, 2016. The Celtics defeated the Warriors 109-106. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA...more
Stephen Curry, who was injured at the time, is seen before the game against the Dallas Mavericks December 30, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce February 20, 2016. The Warriors won 115-112. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
