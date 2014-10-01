Edition:
Warzone parkour

A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth holds a Palestinian flag as his another practices Parkour skills over the ruins of house, which witnesses said was destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children at their damaged house look out at youths practicing their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

