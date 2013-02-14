Edition:
Warzone psych ward

<p>Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital rest inside an indoor basketball court in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital rest inside an indoor basketball court in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital looks from under his blanket inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital looks from under his blanket inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>An opening in the ceiling of a room caused by shelling is seen at a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

An opening in the ceiling of a room caused by shelling is seen at a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital laughs as she smokes a cigarette on her bed in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital laughs as she smokes a cigarette on her bed in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>The words "Whoever steals from this building will be killed by the Free Syrian Army's bullet" is written on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

The words "Whoever steals from this building will be killed by the Free Syrian Army's bullet" is written on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital gather in a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital gather in a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital lie on the ground of a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital lie on the ground of a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

<p>A piece of paper with the words, "We call on the mentally ill Bashar Al-Assad to come to Ibn Khaldoun hospital for treatment as his temporarily residence", is seen on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A piece of paper with the words, "We call on the mentally ill Bashar Al-Assad to come to Ibn Khaldoun hospital for treatment as his temporarily residence", is seen on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013.

