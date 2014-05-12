Washington Monument reopens
People, who are first in line, await for tickets to the re-opened Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The Washington Monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for almost...more
People, who are first in line, await for tickets to the re-opened Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The Washington Monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for almost three years after it was damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in August 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY DISASTER)
Members of the Fife and Drum Corps march during the re-opening ceremony for the Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument was closed in 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East...more
Members of the Fife and Drum Corps march during the re-opening ceremony for the Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument was closed in 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)
Jenny and Kevin Carrasquillo take a "selfie" with their tickets for the re-opening of the Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs...more
Jenny and Kevin Carrasquillo take a "selfie" with their tickets for the re-opening of the Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for almost three years after it was damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in August 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY TRAVEL DISASTER)
A girl shakes hands with a man dressed as the Washington Monument at the monument's re-opening ceremony in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for...more
A girl shakes hands with a man dressed as the Washington Monument at the monument's re-opening ceremony in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for almost three years after it was damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in August 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRAVEL)
A cyclist passes the re-opened Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument was closed in 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES -...more
A cyclist passes the re-opened Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument was closed in 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRANSPORT DISASTER)
Free from its scaffolding, the Washington Monument is re-opened to the public May 12, 2014. The monument has been closed since 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Free from its scaffolding, the Washington Monument is re-opened to the public May 12, 2014. The monument has been closed since 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)
The west-facing side of the Washington Monument is photographed the day after an earthquake damaged the top of the monument, in Washington, August 24, 2011. It will cost almost 10 million to repair the eathquake damage. Repairs are expected to take...more
The west-facing side of the Washington Monument is photographed the day after an earthquake damaged the top of the monument, in Washington, August 24, 2011. It will cost almost 10 million to repair the eathquake damage. Repairs are expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A close up view of the Washington Monument shows visible damages in Washington, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
A close up view of the Washington Monument shows visible damages in Washington, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Small cracks are visible from the inside of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/National Park Service
Small cracks are visible from the inside of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/National Park Service
Inspectors work inside the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/National Park Service
Inspectors work inside the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/National Park Service
A worker prepares rappelling lines at the top of the Washington Monument as inspections to the structure begin, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker prepares rappelling lines at the top of the Washington Monument as inspections to the structure begin, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman walks up to the Washington Monument in Washington, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman walks up to the Washington Monument in Washington, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama returns on board Marine One helicopter to the White House in Washington, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama returns on board Marine One helicopter to the White House in Washington, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Washington Monument is seen in an undated U.S. Department of Interior photo taken from a National Park Service helicopter in Washington released on President's Day, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout via Reuters (UNITED...more
The Washington Monument is seen in an undated U.S. Department of Interior photo taken from a National Park Service helicopter in Washington released on President's Day, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout via Reuters (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRAVEL) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
An art installation of 857 empty school desks stands at the National Mall, near the Washington Monument, June 20, 2012. Each of the desks represents a U.S. student who drops out every hour of every school day, according to the College Board which set...more
An art installation of 857 empty school desks stands at the National Mall, near the Washington Monument, June 20, 2012. Each of the desks represents a U.S. student who drops out every hour of every school day, according to the College Board which set up the installation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fireworks light up the sky over the United States Capitol dome and the Washington Monument as the U.S. celebrates its 235th Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2011 . REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Fireworks light up the sky over the United States Capitol dome and the Washington Monument as the U.S. celebrates its 235th Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2011 . REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
The White House is seen near the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The White House is seen near the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Downtown Washington in an aerial view taken May 19, 2011. At bottom left is the World War II memorial with the Washington Monument and National Mall at center and the U.S. Capitol building at upper right. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Downtown Washington in an aerial view taken May 19, 2011. At bottom left is the World War II memorial with the Washington Monument and National Mall at center and the U.S. Capitol building at upper right. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Cherry trees bloom in view of the Washington Monument during the National Cherry Blossom Festival along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cherry trees bloom in view of the Washington Monument during the National Cherry Blossom Festival along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The White House is seen with the Washington Monument behind it and the Jefferson Memorial, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The White House is seen with the Washington Monument behind it and the Jefferson Memorial, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Next Slideshows
Kurds in Syria
Kurds try to carve out autonomy for their ethnic group in northern Syria.
Sunday soccer in Brazil
Sunday soccer is a decades-old tradition when Brazilians of all walks of life play on the beaches, in the slums, and on the streets in matches known as...
The Lewinsky scandal
The tumultuous moment in U.S. politics when a president was almost taken down by a scandal.
The beautiful game
A celebration of soccer's next generation.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.