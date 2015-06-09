Watching Jack Warner
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, sits in parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world soccer's deepening scandal, vowed to tell investigators all he...more
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who leads the Independent Liberal Party and is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, listens to a constituent of his region in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, June 6, 2015. Warner is among nine...more
Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. Prosecutors say Warner solicited...more
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C, face partially obscured by cap) arrives surrounded by supporters to a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world football's...more
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (R) talks to a girl while attending a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. The 72-year-old announced...more
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, is seen inside parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner has denied the charges against him and was granted bail after surrendering to...more
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. In a video posted on his Facebook page, which has now been taken down, Warner holds an spoof...more
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, walks accompanied by a police officer as he arrives at the parliament building to attend a session in Port-of-Spain, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea...more
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C) attends a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Police officers stand guard as an ambulance leaves the state prison in Port-of-Spain May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
