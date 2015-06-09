Edition:
Watching Jack Warner

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, sits in parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world soccer's deepening scandal, vowed to tell investigators all he knows about corruption within the sport's governing body. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who leads the Independent Liberal Party and is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, listens to a constituent of his region in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, June 6, 2015. Warner is among nine current and former FIFA officials and five corporate executives charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with running a criminal enterprise that involved more than $150 million in bribes. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. Prosecutors say Warner solicited bribes worth $10 million from the South African government to host the 2010 World Cup and diverted funds for personal use. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C, face partially obscured by cap) arrives surrounded by supporters to a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world football's deepening scandal, had constantly denied any wrongdoing but vowed last week to tell investigators all he knew about corruption within the sport's governing body. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (R) talks to a girl while attending a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. The 72-year-old announced his plans to reveal all in a paid political address in his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago, entitled "The gloves are off". REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, is seen inside parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner has denied the charges against him and was granted bail after surrendering to authorities in his home country. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. In a video posted on his Facebook page, which has now been taken down, Warner holds an spoof Onion article and says FIFA "has frantically announced" the United States is holding this summer's World Cup. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, walks accompanied by a police officer as he arrives at the parliament building to attend a session in Port-of-Spain, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C) attends a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Police officers stand guard as an ambulance leaves the state prison in Port-of-Spain May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
