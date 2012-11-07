Watching the results
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters of President Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of President Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A supporter sits on the ground as he waits for results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A supporter sits on the ground as he waits for results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Young supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Young supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Passers-by glance up at TV screens to follow election results during Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Passers-by glance up at TV screens to follow election results during Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters embrace after hearing voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters embrace after hearing voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
People react as they watch coverage of the election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Romney supporter looks anxious as she watches election results come in during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Romney supporter looks anxious as she watches election results come in during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Romney supporter watches voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A Romney supporter watches voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A supporter looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A supporter looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nancy French clasps her hands as she watches the results come in at Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nancy French clasps her hands as she watches the results come in at Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Voting in Sandy's shadow
With the wounds of superstorm Sandy still far from healed and nearly 900,000 households and businesses still without power, storm-weary residents across the New...
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
Hurricane Sandy
The aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
The last day
Images from the final day of the presidential campaign.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.