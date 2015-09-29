Water on Mars
Dark narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae emanating out of the walls of Garni crater on Mars are seen in an image produced by NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that...more
Dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence...more
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp is pictured in August 2012.
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars is shown in March 2014.
Gale Crater on the planet Mars is shown in this artist's depiction. Billions of years ago, a lake once filled the 96-mile wide crater being explored by Curiosity, bolstering evidence that the planet most like Earth in the solar system was suitable...more
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other...more
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken on June 27, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA
In this image taken by Curiosity's Mast Camera, the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer is pictured, with the Martian landscape in the background, Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the...more
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock...more
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The Hubble Space Telescope snapped this portrait of Mars within minutes of the planet's closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years on August 27, 2003. REUTERS/NASA
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice in this image acquired on January 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
This self-portrait of Curiosity rover is shown in this composite image released May 30, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter in an image taken January 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The top of a rock called Bathurst Inlet. REUTERS/NASA
The Martian horizon seen by a camera onboard Curiosity in August 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm in June 2008. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech
Rocky cliffs in the foreground named Cape Verde are seen in this image taken by Mars Exploration rover in 2006. REUTERS/NASA-JPL
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera, released in March 2004, shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity in January 2005. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell
A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the...more
A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity released in August 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU
Next Slideshows
Obama meets Putin
Obama meets the Russian leader during the U.N. General Assembly.
Surfer dogs
Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.
Rare 'supermoon' eclipse
Sky-watchers marvel at a rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year.
Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution
Protesters mark the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.