Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 12, 2014 | 1:21pm BST

Water parks of Pyongyang

People play at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

People play at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
People play at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 12
People play in a water pool at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

People play in a water pool at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
People play in a water pool at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 12
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 12
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 12
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 12
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 12
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 12
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 12
A building dedication ceremony takes place at The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

A building dedication ceremony takes place at The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
A building dedication ceremony takes place at The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 12
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 12
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 12
People use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

People use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, August 12, 2014
People use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

Next Slideshows

Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

11 Aug 2014
Rat catchers of New York

Rat catchers of New York

A group of enthusiasts take their dogs out to hunt rats in New York City.

11 Aug 2014
Hungry Ghost Festival

Hungry Ghost Festival

Believers in Asia offer food and incense to keep the spirits of the dead happy and bring good luck.

08 Aug 2014
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

08 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast