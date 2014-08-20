Edition:
Water power

Construction continues at the site of the Vieux Emosson dam during a visit to the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Project Manager Eric Wuilloud gives instructions during a visit to the construction site of the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

A general view of the Emosson dam is seen during a visit to the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Project Manager Eric Wuilloud looks on during a visit to the construction site of the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Construction continues at the site of the Vieux Emosson dam during a visit to the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Workers are pictured as construction continues at the site of the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Construction continues at the site of the Vieux Emosson dam during a visit to the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Workers are pictured as construction continues at the site of the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

A worker is pictured as construction continues at the site of the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Workers are pictured as construction continues at the site of the Vieux Emosson dam during a visit to the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Construction continues at the site of the Vieux Emosson dam during a visit to the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Workers are pictured as construction continues at the site of the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Workers are pictured as construction continues at the site of the Nant de Drance hydropower plant near the village of Finhaut, close to the border between Switzerland and France August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

