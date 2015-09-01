Waters of Cuba
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and...more
Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Cuban bather drinks rum while wading in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Cuban tourist swims at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People play in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana on June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People enjoy a day on the beach on the outskirts of Havana September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A dog swims in the ocean at a beach in the outskirts of Havana October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
A scuba diver swims over the wreck of a boat along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tourists lie on the beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Youths play in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Retired chef Edita Mijares, 67, swims in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man sits on a life ring on the shore of the beach in Guanabo, outside Havana August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Retiree Madeline Barcelo (C) holds her granddaughter surrounded by relatives at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People swim in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
