Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 17, 2014 | 8:20pm GMT

Waves and kicks for shanty town kids

<p>A boy stands on a surfboard during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishing neighborhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practice alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy stands on a surfboard during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishing neighborhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and...more

Friday, January 17, 2014

A boy stands on a surfboard during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishing neighborhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practice alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
1 / 17
<p>Brothers Erick and Gianfranco Garcia eat breakfast before attending their surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Brothers Erick and Gianfranco Garcia eat breakfast before attending their surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to...more

Friday, January 17, 2014

Brothers Erick and Gianfranco Garcia eat breakfast before attending their surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 17
<p>Children leave their homes to attend surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children leave their homes to attend surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

Children leave their homes to attend surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
3 / 17
<p>A youth rides a skateboard while on his way to his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A youth rides a skateboard while on his way to his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A youth rides a skateboard while on his way to his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
4 / 17
<p>A boy puts on a wetsuit before his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy puts on a wetsuit before his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A boy puts on a wetsuit before his surfing lessons at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
5 / 17
<p>Children stretch during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children stretch during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

Children stretch during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
6 / 17
<p>Children stand on surfboards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishermen neighbourhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practise alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. Picture taken January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT POVERTY EDUCATION)</p>

Children stand on surfboards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishermen neighbourhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and...more

Friday, January 17, 2014

Children stand on surfboards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishermen neighbourhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practise alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. Picture taken January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT POVERTY EDUCATION)

Close
7 / 17
<p>A boy launches himself into the water during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy launches himself into the water during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A boy launches himself into the water during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
8 / 17
<p>Children try to balance on their boards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children try to balance on their boards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

Children try to balance on their boards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
9 / 17
<p>A girl carrying a surfboard laughs after a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A girl carrying a surfboard laughs after a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A girl carrying a surfboard laughs after a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
10 / 17
<p>A boy laughs during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy laughs during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A boy laughs during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
11 / 17
<p>A girl gestures after a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A girl gestures after a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A girl gestures after a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
12 / 17
<p>Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
13 / 17
<p>A boy puts on boxing gloves before a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A boy puts on boxing gloves before a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A boy puts on boxing gloves before a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
14 / 17
<p>Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

Children practice Muay Thai during a class in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
15 / 17
<p>A girl protects her face while practicing Muay Thai during a lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A girl protects her face while practicing Muay Thai during a lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

A girl protects her face while practicing Muay Thai during a lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
16 / 17
<p>Children watch while two youths practise during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children watch while two youths practise during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, January 17, 2014

Children watch while two youths practise during a Muay Thai lesson in Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Surfing USA

Surfing USA

Next Slideshows

Surfing USA

Surfing USA

Surf's up on the sun-drenched beach of Leucadia, California.

17 Jan 2014
Wildfire near Los Angeles

Wildfire near Los Angeles

A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.

17 Jan 2014
Michelle Obama turns 50

Michelle Obama turns 50

First Lady Michelle Obama celebrates her 50th birthday.

16 Jan 2014
Taming of the bull

Taming of the bull

The bull-taming festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal.

16 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least two people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures