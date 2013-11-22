Wear it like Beckham
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the...more
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the victims of the typhoon Haiyan which devastated parts of the Philippines. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
