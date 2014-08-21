Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 21, 2014 | 1:17pm BST

Wearing a veil in Britain

Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
1 / 15
Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like her strict interpretation of Islam. Sundas says, "I was determined to wear it nonetheless as I had a conviction in my heart that I wanted to please God instead of people. I don't have such a strict interpretation of covering now, instead I focus more on modesty and moderate covering." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her...more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like her strict interpretation of Islam. Sundas says, "I was determined to wear it nonetheless as I had a conviction in my heart that I wanted to please God instead of people. I don't have such a strict interpretation of covering now, instead I focus more on modesty and moderate covering." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
2 / 15
Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
3 / 15
Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like this strict interpretation of Islam. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their...more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like this strict interpretation of Islam. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
4 / 15
Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
5 / 15
Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
6 / 15
Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm going to stand out whatever I do, so I might as well wear the headscarf." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm...more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm going to stand out whatever I do, so I might as well wear the headscarf." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
7 / 15
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila, Sanaa's mother, says "she may start to wear the headscarf every day next year. Sanaa will decide for herself when she's ready to wear it." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila,...more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila, Sanaa's mother, says "she may start to wear the headscarf every day next year. Sanaa will decide for herself when she's ready to wear it." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
8 / 15
Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
9 / 15
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
10 / 15
Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You don't have to wear it. You're still young!" She loves to wear the hijab and has as many as 60 or 70 different scarves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You...more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You don't have to wear it. You're still young!" She loves to wear the hijab and has as many as 60 or 70 different scarves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
11 / 15
Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
12 / 15
Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves....more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
13 / 15
Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported her so it was easy for her to make the decision. She says if felt like nothing had changed except her relationship with God. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported...more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported her so it was easy for her to make the decision. She says if felt like nothing had changed except her relationship with God. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
14 / 15
Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Parched landscapes

Parched landscapes

Next Slideshows

Parched landscapes

Parched landscapes

The devastating effects of drought.

20 Aug 2014
On vacation

On vacation

Leaders enjoy some downtime as they take a break from running the world.

20 Aug 2014
Water power

Water power

Construction continues on a hydropower dam near the border between Switzerland and France.

20 Aug 2014
Rights for Times Square mascots

Rights for Times Square mascots

Costumed characters who pose for photos in Times Square seek to form an organized labor association.

20 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Made in China

Made in China

A glimpse inside factories across China.

Trump meets world leaders

Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

Drifting towards Europe

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast