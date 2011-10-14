Edition:
United Kingdom

Week in Fashion

Friday, October 14, 2011

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 14, 2011

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A dress adorned with glasses is displayed on a mannequin at the "Body's Limit" exhibition in Kiev October 13, 2011. The exhibition precedes the opening of the 20th Ukrainian Fashion Week on Thursday . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 14, 2011

A dress adorned with glasses is displayed on a mannequin at the "Body's Limit" exhibition in Kiev October 13, 2011. The exhibition precedes the opening of the 20th Ukrainian Fashion Week on Thursday . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Designer Vivienne Westwood (C) poses with a model promoting her "Tree Shirt", a T-shirt to raise money for European forests, an initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme, in Brussels October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Friday, October 14, 2011

Designer Vivienne Westwood (C) poses with a model promoting her "Tree Shirt", a T-shirt to raise money for European forests, an initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme, in Brussels October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
5 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

Visitors pose for a photo during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
6 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

An instruction board for fashion designer Katty Xiomara's Spring/Summer 2012 collection show is pictured backstage at Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

An instruction board for fashion designer Katty Xiomara's Spring/Summer 2012 collection show is pictured backstage at Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
7 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Models wait backstage before Portuguese fashion designer Nuno Gama's Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

Models wait backstage before Portuguese fashion designer Nuno Gama's Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
8 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Models present creations by fashion designer Katty Xiomara as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

Models present creations by fashion designer Katty Xiomara as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
9 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
10 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Model Ayyan is reflected in a mirror, wearing a design by Sanam Agha, as she gets ready backstage before taking to the catwalk during the last day of the Fashion Week in Karachi October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Friday, October 14, 2011

Model Ayyan is reflected in a mirror, wearing a design by Sanam Agha, as she gets ready backstage before taking to the catwalk during the last day of the Fashion Week in Karachi October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
11 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Portuguese designer Nuno Baltazar checks a model before his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

Portuguese designer Nuno Baltazar checks a model before his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
12 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model poses while she waits backstage before the Lidija Kolovrat Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model poses while she waits backstage before the Lidija Kolovrat Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
13 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Models present creations by fashion designer Nuno Baltazar as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

Models present creations by fashion designer Nuno Baltazar as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
14 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

Model Konain, wearing a creation by the designers from the department of fashion and design at Iqra University, has her dress adjusted before taking to the catwalk during the Fashion Week in Karachi October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Friday, October 14, 2011

Model Konain, wearing a creation by the designers from the department of fashion and design at Iqra University, has her dress adjusted before taking to the catwalk during the Fashion Week in Karachi October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
15 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model has her hair done backstage before the Ana Salazar Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model has her hair done backstage before the Ana Salazar Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
16 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Ana Salazar as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model presents a creation by designer Ana Salazar as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
17 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
18 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model rests backstage before the Os Burgueses Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model rests backstage before the Os Burgueses Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
19 / 20
Friday, October 14, 2011

A model rests backstage before the Alexandra Moura Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, October 14, 2011

A model rests backstage before the Alexandra Moura Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
20 / 20

Week in Fashion

Week in Fashion Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Style file

Style file
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »