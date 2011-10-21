Edition:
Week in fashion

Friday, October 21, 2011

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Artem Klimchuk during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Artem Klimchuk during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Macedonian designer Aleksandra Mitkovska during Macedonian Fashion Week in Skopje October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A model presents a creation by Macedonian designer Aleksandra Mitkovska during Macedonian Fashion Week in Skopje October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Artem Klimchuk during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Artem Klimchuk during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Lera Pechenaya during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Lera Pechenaya during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A model presents a creation during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Nadya Dzyak during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Nadya Dzyak during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model uses light from a mobile phone as make-up is applied onto her face before the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model uses light from a mobile phone as make-up is applied onto her face before the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Models present creations at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model releases butterflies while presenting a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model releases butterflies while presenting a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Nadya Dzyak during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Nadya Dzyak during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Andre Tan during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Andre Tan during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Macedonian designer Aleksandra Mitkovska during Macedonian Fashion Week in Skopje October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A model presents a creation by Macedonian designer Aleksandra Mitkovska during Macedonian Fashion Week in Skopje October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation at the final of the Russian Silhouette youth fashion contest in Moscow, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models present creations during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Models present creations during The Alternative Hair show at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

