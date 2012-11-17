Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Nov 17, 2012 | 12:35am GMT

Week in fashion

<p>A model prepares backstage before at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Actress Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Models present creations by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents an Islamic theme creation by Indonesian designer Nuniek Mawardi during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A man checks his phone next to clothes to be worn at the fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino, to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model paints her nails as she prepares for a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Keira Knightley attends the after-party for the premiere of the movie "Anna Karenina" at the Greystone Manor Supper Club in Los Angeles, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Top 12 finalist Melanie Martinez arrives at the NBC's "The Voice" Season 3 red carpet at House of Blues in West Hollywood, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Models present a creation by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Make-up artist and performer Keston Benthum with a painted face poses in a costume during the launch of the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Taylor Swift performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld poses before the opening of his photo exhibition entitled "Little Black Jacket" at the Grand Palais in Paris November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Models, wearing bodysuits to represent a painter's palette, pose before a presentation to launch the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A contestant for the Miss Colombia beauty pageant does a catwalk during a swimsuit fashion show in Cartagena November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Actress Li Chengyuan poses on the red carpet of the movie "Judge Archer" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Pink Magnolia at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City November 12, 2012. Mercedes Benz Fashion Week runs until Friday. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Haitian designer Michel Chataigne during a runway show at Haiti's first Fashion Week in Port-au-Prince November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Actress Elena Radonicich poses during a photocall for the movie "Tutto parla di te" (All About You) at the Rome Film Festival November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Shoppers from mainland China wait for their guide in front of a Christmas installation outside Times Square shopping mall at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Models use their mobile phones as they wait for the beginning of a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Models present creations from designer Edward Venero on an auto-rickshaw taxi during Lima Fashion Week in Lima November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Actress Renata Litvinova poses during the red carpet for the movie "Eternal Return : Screen Tests" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Patachou for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>Models present lingerie maker Triumph's new concept bra, the "Women Restoration Bra", during its unveiling in Tokyo November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Saturday, November 17, 2012

