Week in fashion
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Nina Ruchkina during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation by We Couture during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a design by Exclamation Design on the opening night of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Zhang Zhifeng from 2014 NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models display creations by Dominican designer Jackeline Then during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation of NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2014 in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Andres Otalora during the Cali Exposhow in Cali October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Models rehearse for Guyana Fashion Week 2013 at Rahaman Park in Houston October 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Aida Kaumenova design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model displays a creation by Dominican designer Larissa Salcedo during Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Models get ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model gets ready backstage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2013 in Santo Domingo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
