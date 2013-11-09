Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Nov 9, 2013 | 3:35am GMT

Week in fashion

<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, November 09, 2013

Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, November 09, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, November 09, 2013

Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Our collection of recent celebrity spottings.

08 Nov 2013
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

07 Nov 2013
CMA red carpet

CMA red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Awards.

07 Nov 2013
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

06 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs as Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures