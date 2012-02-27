Week in sports

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after clearing the bar to win the women's pole vault at the XL Galan indoor athletics meeting in Stockholm February 23, 2012. Olympic pole vault champion Isinbayeva showed she was back to her best with an indoor world record of 5.01 metres to win the event at the XL Galan indoor meeting in Stockholm by 29 centimetres on Thursday. REUTERS/Jens Lestrade/Scanpix