Edition:
United Kingdom

Week in sports

Monday, February 27, 2012

Clay Greenfield in his number 68 Ford (L) and Mike Skinner in his number 8 Chevrolet collide during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Monday, February 27, 2012

Clay Greenfield in his number 68 Ford (L) and Mike Skinner in his number 8 Chevrolet collide during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
1 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

West All-Star Russell Westbrook (R) of the Oklahoma Thunder dunks as East All Stars LeBron James (L) and West's Kevin Love looks on during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Ronald Martinez/Pool

Monday, February 27, 2012

West All-Star Russell Westbrook (R) of the Oklahoma Thunder dunks as East All Stars LeBron James (L) and West's Kevin Love looks on during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Ronald Martinez/Pool

Close
2 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Official Jonny Murray (R) tries to break up a fight between Lars Ellar (L) and Florida Panthers Jason Garrison (C) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida February 26, 2012.. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Monday, February 27, 2012

Official Jonny Murray (R) tries to break up a fight between Lars Ellar (L) and Florida Panthers Jason Garrison (C) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida February 26, 2012.. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Close
3 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (C) has his penalty saved by Cardiff City's Tom Heaton during their English League Cup final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 27, 2012

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (C) has his penalty saved by Cardiff City's Tom Heaton during their English League Cup final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
4 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Napoli's Ezequiel Lavezzi (obscured) celebrates with his teammates after scoring as Inter Milan's goalkeeper Julio Cesar (R) watches during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Paolo stadium in Naples February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, February 27, 2012

Napoli's Ezequiel Lavezzi (obscured) celebrates with his teammates after scoring as Inter Milan's goalkeeper Julio Cesar (R) watches during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Paolo stadium in Naples February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
5 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot from the sand on the third hole during the semifinal round of the WGC Accenture Matchplay Championships golf tournament in Marana, Arizona, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, February 27, 2012

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot from the sand on the third hole during the semifinal round of the WGC Accenture Matchplay Championships golf tournament in Marana, Arizona, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
6 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Jorge Luis Pupo of Cuba is photographed diving using an in-camera multiple exposure technique during the Men's 3m Springboard Diveoff at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, February 27, 2012

Jorge Luis Pupo of Cuba is photographed diving using an in-camera multiple exposure technique during the Men's 3m Springboard Diveoff at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Porto's Cristian Sapunaru (L) battles for the ball with CD Feirense's Diogo Cunha during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Dragao stadium in Porto February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Monday, February 27, 2012

Porto's Cristian Sapunaru (L) battles for the ball with CD Feirense's Diogo Cunha during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Dragao stadium in Porto February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
8 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, February 27, 2012

Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
9 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, February 27, 2012

Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
10 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Ireland's Rob Kearney (L) is tackled by Italy's Tommaso Benvenuti at the Aviva Stadium during their next Six Nations rugby match in Dublin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, February 27, 2012

Ireland's Rob Kearney (L) is tackled by Italy's Tommaso Benvenuti at the Aviva Stadium during their next Six Nations rugby match in Dublin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, February 27, 2012

Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
12 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Liverpool's players celebrate after their English League Cup final soccer match against Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 27, 2012

Liverpool's players celebrate after their English League Cup final soccer match against Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium in London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
13 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. The event is one of the races leading up to the 54th Daytona 500 on February 26. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen

Monday, February 27, 2012

A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. The event is one of the races leading up to the 54th Daytona 500 on February 26. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen

Close
14 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Switzerland's Didier Cuche speeds down the slope during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in Crans-Montana, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, February 27, 2012

Switzerland's Didier Cuche speeds down the slope during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in Crans-Montana, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
15 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after clearing the bar to win the women's pole vault at the XL Galan indoor athletics meeting in Stockholm February 23, 2012. Olympic pole vault champion Isinbayeva showed she was back to her best with an indoor world record of 5.01 metres to win the event at the XL Galan indoor meeting in Stockholm by 29 centimetres on Thursday. REUTERS/Jens Lestrade/Scanpix

Monday, February 27, 2012

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts after clearing the bar to win the women's pole vault at the XL Galan indoor athletics meeting in Stockholm February 23, 2012. Olympic pole vault champion Isinbayeva showed she was back to her best with an indoor world record of 5.01 metres to win the event at the XL Galan indoor meeting in Stockholm by 29 centimetres on Thursday. REUTERS/Jens Lestrade/Scanpix

Close
16 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet, is caught between Paul Menard in his number 27 Chevrolet and David Gililand in his number 38 Ford during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Gatorade Duel #1 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2012. The running of the 54th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 26. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Monday, February 27, 2012

Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet, is caught between Paul Menard in his number 27 Chevrolet and David Gililand in his number 38 Ford during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Gatorade Duel #1 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2012. The running of the 54th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 26. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
17 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Gatorade Duel #2 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2012. The running of the 54th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 26. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool

Monday, February 27, 2012

Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Gatorade Duel #2 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2012. The running of the 54th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 26. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool

Close
18 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Mai Nakagawa of Japan dives in the final of the women's 10m Platform competition at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, February 27, 2012

Mai Nakagawa of Japan dives in the final of the women's 10m Platform competition at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
19 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (R) crashes as he fights for the ball with FC Basel's (FCB) David Abraham (L) and Park Joo-Ho during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match in Basel February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, February 27, 2012

Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (R) crashes as he fights for the ball with FC Basel's (FCB) David Abraham (L) and Park Joo-Ho during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match in Basel February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Audrey Labeau of France dives during the Women's 10m platform preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, February 27, 2012

Audrey Labeau of France dives during the Women's 10m platform preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
21 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Norway's Anders Fannemel soars through the air during the first round of the Ski-Flying World Championships in Vikersund February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, February 27, 2012

Norway's Anders Fannemel soars through the air during the first round of the Ski-Flying World Championships in Vikersund February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
22 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

The snow flies as Philadelphia Flyers' Andrej Meszaros (L) and Edmonton Oilers' Ben Eager put on the brakes in a race for the loose puck during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Monday, February 27, 2012

The snow flies as Philadelphia Flyers' Andrej Meszaros (L) and Edmonton Oilers' Ben Eager put on the brakes in a race for the loose puck during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Close
23 / 24
Monday, February 27, 2012

Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, February 27, 2012

Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
24 / 24

Week in sports

Week in sports Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

NBA All-Star weekend

NBA All-Star weekend
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »