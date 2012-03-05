Edition:
United Kingdom

Week in sports

Monday, March 05, 2012

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles after becoming golf's new world number one player on the 18th green with his win in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Monday, March 05, 2012

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles after becoming golf's new world number one player on the 18th green with his win in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
1 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Competitors are seen underwater during a warm up session of the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 05, 2012

Competitors are seen underwater during a warm up session of the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Close
2 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant wears a face mask during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 05, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant wears a face mask during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands the knockout punch on Jean-Marc Mormeck of France during their IBF/WBO, WBA and IBO world heavyweight championship title fight in Duesseldorf March 3, 2012. Klitschko won the fight with a K.O. in the fourth round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, March 05, 2012

Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands the knockout punch on Jean-Marc Mormeck of France during their IBF/WBO, WBA and IBO world heavyweight championship title fight in Duesseldorf March 3, 2012. Klitschko won the fight with a K.O. in the fourth round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Havard Nordtveit, Mike Hanke, Roman Neustaedter and Marco Reus jump for the ball during a free kick during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Monday, March 05, 2012

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Havard Nordtveit, Mike Hanke, Roman Neustaedter and Marco Reus jump for the ball during a free kick during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
5 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Havard Bokko of Norway competes in the 10,000m mens division A event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Heerenveen March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

Monday, March 05, 2012

Havard Bokko of Norway competes in the 10,000m mens division A event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Heerenveen March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

Close
6 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Lazio's Hernanes celebrates after scoring against AS Roma during their Italian serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, March 05, 2012

Lazio's Hernanes celebrates after scoring against AS Roma during their Italian serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen competes during the swim portion of the second annual Draft Legal Challenge in Clermont, Florida March 3, 2012. Jorgensen, who completed her first competitive triathlon in Clermont just two years ago, qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games with a runner-up finish at the 2011 London ITU World Championship Series triathlon. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Monday, March 05, 2012

U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen competes during the swim portion of the second annual Draft Legal Challenge in Clermont, Florida March 3, 2012. Jorgensen, who completed her first competitive triathlon in Clermont just two years ago, qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games with a runner-up finish at the 2011 London ITU World Championship Series triathlon. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Close
8 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Slovenia's Andrej Sporn is airborne at the Russi jump during the second practice run for the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in the Norwegian ski resort of Kvitfjell March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, March 05, 2012

Slovenia's Andrej Sporn is airborne at the Russi jump during the second practice run for the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in the Norwegian ski resort of Kvitfjell March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
9 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Brent Sass of Fairbanks, Alaska, takes his team towards Nome at the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll

Monday, March 05, 2012

Brent Sass of Fairbanks, Alaska, takes his team towards Nome at the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll

Close
10 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Martin Fourcade of France celebrates after winning the men's 12.5 km pursuit race at the Biathlon World Championships in Ruhpolding March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Monday, March 05, 2012

Martin Fourcade of France celebrates after winning the men's 12.5 km pursuit race at the Biathlon World Championships in Ruhpolding March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Close
11 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Denmark's Lotte Friis competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle heats during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 05, 2012

Denmark's Lotte Friis competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle heats during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

Close
12 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Liubou Charkashyna, a member of the Belarusian national rhythmic gymnastics team, attends a training session in Minsk February 21, 2012. Charkashyna and other Belarusian gymnasts will take part in the 2012 London Olympic Games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 05, 2012

Liubou Charkashyna, a member of the Belarusian national rhythmic gymnastics team, attends a training session in Minsk February 21, 2012. Charkashyna and other Belarusian gymnasts will take part in the 2012 London Olympic Games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Andy Murray of Britain during the Dubai Tennis Championships March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, March 05, 2012

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Andy Murray of Britain during the Dubai Tennis Championships March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
14 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

New York Knicks Jeremy Lin (L) drives past Boston Celtics Rajon Rondo in the first half of their NBA basketball game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 05, 2012

New York Knicks Jeremy Lin (L) drives past Boston Celtics Rajon Rondo in the first half of their NBA basketball game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
15 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Natalie Burgener of the U.S. misses her 95 kg snatch lift during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, March 05, 2012

Natalie Burgener of the U.S. misses her 95 kg snatch lift during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
16 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after his eagle on the 18th green during fourth round play in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Monday, March 05, 2012

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after his eagle on the 18th green during fourth round play in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
17 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marco Reus is pictured during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Monday, March 05, 2012

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marco Reus is pictured during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
18 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol of Spain slam dunks against the Miami Heat during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 05, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol of Spain slam dunks against the Miami Heat during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

Vancouver Canucks Daniel Sedin is checked into the bench by St. Louis Blues T.J Oshie during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Monday, March 05, 2012

Vancouver Canucks Daniel Sedin is checked into the bench by St. Louis Blues T.J Oshie during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
20 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

New York Knicks' Steve Novak scrambles for the ball in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 05, 2012

New York Knicks' Steve Novak scrambles for the ball in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
21 / 22
Monday, March 05, 2012

AS Roma's Francesco Totti gestures after missing a goal opportunity during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, March 05, 2012

AS Roma's Francesco Totti gestures after missing a goal opportunity during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
22 / 22

Week in sports

Week in sports Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Underdog Olympic teams

Underdog Olympic teams
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Major best picture mix up at Oscars

All Collections

Major best picture mix up at Oscars

6:00am GMT

Oscars red carpet

All Collections

Oscars red carpet

4:55am GMT

The White Helmets of Syria

All Collections

The White Helmets of Syria

4:25am GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Sunday, February 26, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »