Week in sports

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Luna Rossa team Swordfish of Italy crews compete with their multihulls during the America's Cup World Series regatta in Naples April 15, 2012 . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Luna Rossa team Swordfish of Italy crews compete with their multihulls during the America's Cup World Series regatta in Naples April 15, 2012 . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Players from the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues pile into the Blues net during their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Players from the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues pile into the Blues net during their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

<p>Toronto Blue Jays Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles Robert Andino in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

Toronto Blue Jays Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles Robert Andino in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany enters the pit lane during the qualifying session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany enters the pit lane during the qualifying session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Jermaine Jones (R) of Schalke 04 challenges Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Jermaine Jones (R) of Schalke 04 challenges Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Young athletes from the provincial diving team help their fellow athlete to stretch during a training session at a training centre in Hefei, Anhui province, April 14, 2012. There are nearly 20 members in the Anhui provincial diving team, with the youngest member being 8-years-old, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Young athletes from the provincial diving team help their fellow athlete to stretch during a training session at a training centre in Hefei, Anhui province, April 14, 2012. There are nearly 20 members in the Anhui provincial diving team, with the...more

<p>Always Waining ridden by Tom O'Brien on jumps the fourth from last fence on its way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne </p>

Always Waining ridden by Tom O'Brien on jumps the fourth from last fence on its way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives out of his garage during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives out of his garage during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>U.S. men's water polo team captain Tony Azevedo trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Thousand Oaks, near Los Angeles, California, April 12, 2012. The team won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

U.S. men's water polo team captain Tony Azevedo trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Thousand Oaks, near Los Angeles, California, April 12, 2012. The team won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitons. The banner at background reads "Let us defend the Party Central Committee headed by the respected comrade Kim Jong-un, at the cost of our lives!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitons. The banner at background reads "Let us...more

<p>Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic </p>

Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

<p>A competitor waits backstage during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. More than 30 bodybuilders divided into eight groups based on their weight will participate in the oldest and most prestigious body building competition in the city on Wednesday. Eight finalists, one from each group will then compete for the title of Mumbai Shree or Mr. Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A competitor waits backstage during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. More than 30 bodybuilders divided into eight groups based on their weight will participate in the oldest and most...more

<p>Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice March 22, 2012. Kozmus was the Olympic gold medallist from Beijing and World Champion from Berlin. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice March 22, 2012. Kozmus was the Olympic gold medallist from Beijing and World Champion from Berlin. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Marco Maia (L), president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, heads a ball as Santos soccer player Neymar (R) watches during a ceremony celebrating the club's 100th anniversay in Brasilia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Marco Maia (L), president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, heads a ball as Santos soccer player Neymar (R) watches during a ceremony celebrating the club's 100th anniversay in Brasilia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>The Japan synchronised swimming team practise a routine during a training session at the Olympic Acquatics centre ahead of the qualification competition, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, East London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

The Japan synchronised swimming team practise a routine during a training session at the Olympic Acquatics centre ahead of the qualification competition, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, East London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Martin Capek of the Czech Republic (L) and Michail Ivanov of Kyrgyzstan compete during their men's epee team competition at the World Fencing Championships in Kiev April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Martin Capek of the Czech Republic (L) and Michail Ivanov of Kyrgyzstan compete during their men's epee team competition at the World Fencing Championships in Kiev April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A giant water fountain in the shape of the Stanley Cup, presented to the champions of the National Hockey League (NHL), stands on display in Times Square, New York April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

A giant water fountain in the shape of the Stanley Cup, presented to the champions of the National Hockey League (NHL), stands on display in Times Square, New York April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

