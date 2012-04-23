Week in sports
Triathletes run out of the Red Sea during the Elite Men's Triathlon ETU European Championships in the southern Israeli city of Eilat April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the final of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters in Monaco April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
U.S. Olympic gymnast Alaina Williams poses in mid-air during a trampoline demonstration in New York's Times Square April 18, 2012. The U.S. Olympic team put on a demonstration to celebrate 100 days countdown to the London games. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A coach talks to students as another hits a shot during a table tennis class at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. The school has approximately 600 students and 80 coaches training in ten different sports. Children are handpicked from around China and sent to be trained as the next generation of Olympic champions for sports including table tennis, badminton, weightlifting, gymnastics, volleyball, boxing and tae kwon do. About half the students pay their own way with the other half, called 'professional reserves,' having all their training, academic and accommodation expenses covered by the state. REUTERS/David Gray
17 year old female boxer and Olympics hopeful Claressa Shields trains in the F.W.C. Berston boxing gym in Flint, Michigan, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A runner warms up in the middle of an empty avenue just before the start of the Madrid marathon April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Nick Lucena of the U.S. reacts after he was defeated in his final match against Phil Dalhausser and Todd Rogers of U.S. in the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championships in Brasilia April 22, 2012. Lucena played in the match with teammate Matt Fuerbringer. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Florida Panthers' Tomas Kopecky (L) congratulates goalie Jose Theodore (R) on his shutout against the New Jersey Devils following their NHL Eastern conference quarterfinal playoff hockey Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Borussia Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek (R) pours a glass a beer over his coach Juergen Klopp after winning the German Championship following their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund April 21, 2012. Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga for the second year running on Saturday, clinching the title with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Pittsburgh Penguins' Tyler Kennedy (R) celebrates with teammate Jordan Staal after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period in Game 5 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter final hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 20, 2012.REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Katusha team rider Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain celebrates as he wins the Fleche Wallonne Classic cycling race in Huy April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the third practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his trophy after winning the final of the Monte Carlo tennis Masters in Monaco April 22, 2012. Nadal won for the eighth consecutive time. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
New York Mets runner Kirk Nieuwenhuis (bottom) looks for the umpire's call as he is out trying to score the potential winning run as San Francisco Giants catcher Hector Sanchez holds the ball in the ninth inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Chicago Bulls Joakim Noah is fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Brandan Wright (34) during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Chicago April 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Britain performs during the Teams Technical Routine during a synchronised swimming qualification event at the Aquatic Centre at Olympic Park in Stratford, east London April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber practises with the ribbon during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. Weber, 26, who practices six hours a day five days a week, will participate in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the London 2012 Olympic games. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Jeremy Doody (R) watches as Remus Medley (L) walks on his hands across the finish line of the 116th Boston Marathon after his legs cramped up in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2012. Boston marathoners coped with temperatures that topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) in a variety of ways, from pouring water over themselves to singing, but few took up organizers offer to sit out the 116th running. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
FC Dallas' Fabian Castillo (L) taunts Vancouver Whitecaps' Jun Marques Davidson during the first half of their MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Boston Celtics mascot "Lucky" loses his hat as he soars toward the basket during a time out in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi