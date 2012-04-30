Week in sports
Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, Sierra Leone April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Canadian Olympic swimmer Charles Francis has a little fun as he trains at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Junichi Tazawa throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox during their MLB baseball game in Chicago, Illinois, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Wrestlers exercise in mud at a traditional Pakistani wrestling training center called "Akhaara" in the old city of Lahore, Pakistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boxer Lavarn Harvell (R) connects to the head of Tony Pietrantonio for a knockout during their third round of light heavyweight boxing fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Sean Rodriguez (R) throws to first base after forcing out Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar (L) at second base on a fielder's choice during the fourth inning of their MLB baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Kentucky Derby hopeful Creative Cause is washed down by his grooms in the barn area after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Canada's Sergio Pessoa (L) challenges Brazil's Felipe Kitadai in their under 60kg final match at the Pan American Judo Championship in Montreal April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
Juventus' Mirko Vucinic (C bottom ) shoots to score past Novara's goalkeeper Alberto Fontana during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Piola stadium in Novara April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Suter Moto2 rider Yuki Takahashi of Japan crashes during the third free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain April 28, 2012. The Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Jerez circuit. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Canadian Olympic Swimmer Tobias Oriwol of Toronto, Ontario and his teammates practice their relay exchange at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Barry Tallackson (R) of Eisbaeren Berlin celebrates after scoring against Adler Mannheim goalie Fredrick Brathwaite (L) during the fifth ice hockey game of their best of five final series at the O2 arena in Berlin April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Formula Indy drivers Will Power (R) of Australia, Ryan Hunter-Reay of the U.S. and Takuma Sato (L) of Japan celebrate with champagne on the podium after placing first, second and third respectively at the IZOD IndyCar World Championship Sao Paulo Indy 300 in Sao Paulo April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Team Saur-Sojasun rider Jonathan Hivert of France (R) celebrates winning the second stage of the Tour de Romandie cycling race next to second placed Team Movistar Rui Costa (L) of Portugal in Moutier April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
