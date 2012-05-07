Week in sports

A boy practices with a punch bag at the Rockero Alcazar gym in the low-income neighbourhood of Curundu in Panama City May 3, 2012. The gym is named after Panamenian boxer and WBO super flyweight champion Pedro Rockero Alcazar, who died in 2002. The gym is staffed with volunteer boxing trainers and membership is free. The gym focuses on nurturing healthy lifestyles in youth between the ages of 7 to 18, as a means to distract them from joining gangs, according to trainer Luis Nune. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso