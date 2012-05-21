Edition:
Week in sports

Monday, May 21, 2012

Didier Drogba of Chelsea celebrates winning the Champions League final soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, May 21, 2012

Tonia Couch (front) and Sarah Barrow of Britain compete in the women's 10m synchronized platform diving finals during the European Diving Championships and Synchronised Swimming 2012 in Eindhoven, Netherlands May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

Monday, May 21, 2012

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, May 21, 2012

Jake Vold of Ponoka, Alberta rides a bronco during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. The stampede began as a community picnic to celebrate the end of the First World War in 1919 and eventually grew and became a professional rodeo in 1970. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, May 21, 2012

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland throws his club to his caddie on the 8th hole during the World Match Play Championship finals against Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, May 21, 2012

New York Yankees runner Curtis Granderson is forced out at the plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Ryan Hanigan (L) as he tries to score with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Monday, May 21, 2012

Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during their match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, May 21, 2012

Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. Greece formally hands over the Olympic flame to a London delegation led by Princess Anne and including David Beckham on Thursday at the Panathenaic stadium where the first modern Games were held in 1896. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Monday, May 21, 2012

Toronto FC's Terry Dunfield (R) kicks Vancouver Whitecaps' John Thorrington in the groin during the first half of the Amway Canadian Championship soccer final in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANADA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Monday, May 21, 2012

Paralympic swimmer Lorena Homar, 20, of Spain dives into the water during a training session on the Balearic island of Palma de Mallorca May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Monday, May 21, 2012

Riders cycle along Highway 1 near the Pacific Ocean during Stage 2 of the Tour of California cycling race in Montara, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, May 21, 2012

Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, May 21, 2012

Fabiana Murer of Brazil competes in the pole vault segment during the Brazil Grand Prix athletics competition in Rio de Janeiro May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 21, 2012

Multihulls competes during the America's Cup World Series regatta in the Venice lagoon May 18, 2012 . REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, May 21, 2012

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a 3rd period save on Phoenix Coyotes' Rostislav Klesla (L) during Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference final hockey playoffs in Los Angeles, California, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, May 21, 2012

A surfer falls off his board while riding after sunset in Cardiff, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, May 21, 2012

China's Liu Xiang reacts after winning the 110m hurdles event at the 2012 Samsung Diamond League competition in Shanghai May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, May 21, 2012

Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela's Roberto Ferrari of Italy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 255-km 11th stage from Assisi to Montecatini Terme of the Giro d'Italia May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

