Week in Sports

A young gymnast practices on the balance beam under a Chinese national flag and the Olympic rings during a training session at a juvenile gymnastics training base in Wuhan, Hubei province July 13, 2012. The photos hung on the wall are three former Olympics gold medalists (from L) Li Shanshan, Yang Wei, Cheng Fei, and a member of China's London Olympics Gymnastics Squad Huang Qiushuang (R). All of them used to train at this base before attending the Chinese national gymnastics team. REUTERS/Stringer