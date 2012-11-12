Edition:
United Kingdom

Week in sports

Monday, November 12, 2012

Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, November 12, 2012

Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Monday, November 12, 2012

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
2 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, November 12, 2012

Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

Monday, November 12, 2012

Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

Close
4 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, November 12, 2012

New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
5 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Monday, November 12, 2012

Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
6 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, November 12, 2012

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Monday, November 12, 2012

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
8 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Monday, November 12, 2012

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
9 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, November 12, 2012

A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, November 12, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Monday, November 12, 2012

New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
12 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, November 12, 2012

Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Monday, November 12, 2012

Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
14 / 15
Monday, November 12, 2012

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the Rams' Bradley Fletcher look on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, November 12, 2012

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the Rams' Bradley Fletcher look on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 15

Week in sports

Week in sports Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:56pm GMT

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

3:40am GMT

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »