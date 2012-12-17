Week in sports

Edition:
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of the New England Patriots observe a moment of silence in tribute to the victims of a shootout at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before their NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyde

Members of the New England Patriots observe a moment of silence in tribute to the victims of a shootout at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, before their NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyde

Monday, December 17, 2012

The shoe of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz bears the words "R.I.P. Jack Pinto" in memory of one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, during first half NFL play against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Monday, December 17, 2012

Participants are hit by colored powder during the "The Color Run" in Rio de Janeiro December 16, 2012. The Color Run is a 5 km race where runners are hit with a powder of different colors at each kilometer they pass. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, December 17, 2012

Fans of Brazil's Corinthians celebrate after their team defeated Britain's Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match in Japan, in Sao Paulo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Castellano

Monday, December 17, 2012

Kelvin Price (L) is knocked out by Deontay Wilder during the third round of the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, California, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, December 17, 2012

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (L) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots with 49ers team mate LaMichael James during the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, December 17, 2012

The mass start of the men's 30 km skiathlon race is seen during the Cross Country World Cup in Canmore, Alberta, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, December 17, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James is sandwiched between Golden State Warriors Jarrett Jack and David Lee (R) who was charged with a flagrant foul on the play against in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Monday, December 17, 2012

Emil Joensson of Sweden reacts after winning the men's 1.3km free sprint Cross Country World Cup race in Canmore, Alberta, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, December 17, 2012

Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a hat trick against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at the Madejski stadium in Reading, southern England December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, December 17, 2012

Utah Jazz guard Mo Williams (5) is carried off the court by forward Marvin Williams (2) after hitting the game winning shot at the buzzer ending the second half of their NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, December 17, 2012

A man plays golf in snow at Etchinghill Golf Club near Folkestone in southern England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, December 17, 2012

A freerider dressed in Santa Claus costume, ski teacher Alberto Ronchi jumps in Madonna di Campiglio in northern Italy December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, December 17, 2012

Fans of Brazil's Conrinthians celebrate outside the stadium after the team defeated Britain's Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, December 17, 2012

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Johnson (7) and the fans react after he shot the winning shot over Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince in double overtime of their NBA basketball game in New York, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

